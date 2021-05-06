Megan Fox Confesses She Listens To Britney Spears To Overcome Her Fear Of Flying – Watch

Megan Fox has admitted she uses old school Britney Spears songs to calm her fear of flying, saying she knows she’ll ‘never die’ in a plane crash to ‘Oops I Did It Again.’

Megan Fox is a pretty fearless woman, but one thing that has scared her over the years is air travel. She absolutely hates flying, even though it’s an essential part of her job as an actress. The 34-year-old just revealed an amazing trick she has used to calm her fears, especially when flying multiple times a week or hitting air turbulence. She just turns on some old school Britney Spears, because Megan feels there’s no way she would die in a plane crash to the beloved songs from her youth.

The Transformers star made the revelation on the Thurs. May 6 Kelly Clarkson Show, telling the host that any time she felt scared or nervous on a plane, “I would throw on music that I knew I wasn’t going to die to. Which for me it was Britney Spears. Like the archives from when I was young, so like the Oops album and I feel like..” as she broke into a Britney tune, singing, “I’m not a girl. Not yet a woman…” You can check out Megan’s explanation starting at the 4:22 mark below:

“That’s not the soundtrack to my death. So that always made me feel better,” Megan confessed about the song and album. That 2001 Britney hit wasn’t the only song that the mother of three is sure she will never meet her maker to, as she also sang a line from Brit’s classic 2000 single “Oops I Did It Again.“

“And it’s also just, you’re not going to meet God on a ‘Oh baby baby’ and then you’re dead and you know all the mysteries of the universe in that moment. And so for me it was really helpful. I do recommend to try it, honestly,” Megan advised. “Just make sure you’re picking music like Backstreet Boys or “It’s Raining Men” (by the Weather Girls)…ain’t nobody dying to that song, ever. Never have, never will,” Megan declared, completely serious.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass star continued with her advice of picking the right music to listen to when it comes to making sure you won’t die in a plane crash. “But that’s the important part. It’s not just ‘music comforts you, play music,’ cause you could put on something like Kansas and ‘Dust in the Wind’ gets in the shuffle. And then you might go down with that song. So that should not be allowed on airplanes at all. No one should ever be allowed to play that song,” Megan explained. So anyone who fears flying, take Megan’s advice and be in a happy place with Britney, the BSB or some music that brings you comfort and joy….and your flight will be far more anxiety-free.