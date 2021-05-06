Kim Kardashian Shocks Fans With Barely-There Swimsuit In Hot New Workout Pic: ‘OMG’

Kim Kardashian took fans by surprise by working out in a sexier than usual swimsuit. Another surprise was her blonde hair, which just so happens to be Kanye West’s ‘favorite’ hair color!

Kim Kardashian opted for something even sexier than your standard sports bra and legging set for a workout session: a cutout swimsuit! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, stunned in a barely-there one piece, which featured a huge cut-out in the middle to reveal her toned abs, in an Instagram selfie shared on May 6. She also rocked icy platinum hair, which was a tribute to her 2017 blonde era. You can check out Kim as a blonde in this new photo, here.

This isn’t the only time fans have recently seen Kim with blonde hair, although it was a different shade than the one the mother of four wore in her newest selfie. She wore a buttery blonde wig for a photo shoot on April 29, which complemented another blonde feature on her face that took social media by storm: her bleached eyebrows!

Ironically, blonde is also “Kanye’s favorite,” which Kim once revealed in an Instagram Story video about her estranged husband Kanye West in 2018. This is also why she dyed her hair blonde again that year to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The year before that, Kim even joked that she’d “go blonde for that D” in an Instagram post!

Kim Kardashian was still a brunette in these bikini selfies shared on May 4, 2021. [Instagram/@kimkardashian]

Going blonde is no laughing matter, though. One of Kim’s brunette-to-blonde sessions took 12 hours to complete. “When we started the process, I was so scared that my hair would get ruined. It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair — we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged. The last time I went platinum, a few years back, I dyed it in one sitting and never gave it the proper time, so this time I sat there 12 hours straight. Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, SO worth it,” Kim explained in an old post on her website and app in 2017. She added, “I had to spend a week with yellow hair, just Olaplexing it and conditioning it every day, until we toned it and got it to lift to this amazing white-silver color. I’m so happy with it and want to keep it a while!”