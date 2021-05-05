Lourdes Leon, 24, Parties With Azealia Banks & Leah McSweeney At ‘RHONY’ Premiere Party — Pic

Lourdes Leon was throwing fierce attitude — and her middle finger — as she posed for photos at the ‘RHONY’ premiere party with Leah McSweeney and Azealia Banks.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was showing off what a badass she was at The Real Housewives of New York City premiere party on Tues. May 4. The exclusive event thrown by RHONY star Leah McSweeney, 38, went down at St. Dymphnas in the East Village. The 24-year-old model posed for selfies with Leah and fellow guest Azealia Banks, 29, who shared selfies with the ladies to her IG stories. The party was limited to 100 people inside the venue at any given time due to COVID-19 protocols.

Lola made a fierce face and stuck her tongue out at the camera, which seems to be one of her go-to moves now that Miley Cyrus has long abandoned it as her facial pose trademark. Madonna’s oldest child showed she’s got her mom’s “Rebel Heart,” at least when it came to flipping off the camera with her perfectly manicured middle finger. Other than being covered in plenty of attitude, Lourdes donned a grey crop top, along with large gold hoop earrings. She wore her long brunette locks flowing down her back, and noted in an IG story that her gorgeous tresses are all real.

Lourdes was seen in another photo posing with RHONY star Leah, who got to have her Madonna “Ray of Light” moment, as she made mention of the song in a scene from the show’s last season. Leah embraced Lola in her arms as she stood in the middle of a selfie with Azealia on her other side. The mom of one looked fabulous in a yellow one-sleeved zebra-print crop top and fitted black trousers.

Leah later shared a photo to her IG stories of herself and Lourdes having a moment together outside St. Dymphnas following the event. The two posed arm in arm wearing denim baseball caps with “NY” written in silver bedazzling, which Lola wore in her Instagram stories photo from earlier in the day before she headed to the party.

Leah was the mastermind behind the RHONY party, as opposed to the show’s network, Bravo. “The party was insane,” one attendee told Page Six. “Everyone was getting turned away at the door. I’ve just never seen New Yorkers not respect the boundary of a door person before.” The attendee added that, “People in this city are desperate to party,’ after a year of COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing protocols. The publication reported that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, and former RHONY cast member Elyse Slaine were also in attendance at the bash, where screens played RHONY‘s season premiere and attendees cheered when Leah came onscreen.