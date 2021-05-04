See Pics

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bikini Bottoms & Sexy Cropped Button Down In New Photos

As if Kim Kardashian needs a reason to wear a bikini, the ‘KUWTK’ star decided not to let a good sunbeam go to waste. So, she threw on a barely-there swimsuit for some sizzling new snaps.

It’s a day ending in Y, so Kim Kardashian decided to post a photo of herself wearing a bikini. “Don’t trip,” Kim, 40, captioned the photos she uploaded to her Instagram account on Tuesday (May 4.) In the shots, the mother of four flaunted her figure in a bikini that left little to the imagination. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paired her swimsuit with a cropped button-down shirt, one that she left unbuttoned enough to show off plenty. Kim completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, and her followers went absolutely gaga over this look in the comments.

LaLa Anthony left a string of “Hearts for eyes” emojis. Justin LaBoy, a man who knows a thing or two about thirst traps, gave Kim a trophy emoji. “You win. #Respectfully.” Nicole Williams English replied it was “too late” and that she’d already tripped and fallen for Kim. The rest of the comments were mainly fire or Heart-eyes emojis, with the occasional funny remark (“waist as nonexistent as my love life,” said @christarber.)

Kim and LaLa recently teamed up for a picture that would be Webster’s definition of “thirst trap” if such a phrase was in the dictionary. LaLa, 38, joined Kim on Apr. 28 for a poolside photoshoot at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. “Extended Holiday,” wrote Kim, evidentially experiencing a minimalist period when it comes to her Instagram captions. Thankfully, a picture’s worth a thousand words, and this snap said a lot. Both Kim and LaLa wore identical tie-dye bikinis by Ooh the Label. “We needed this,” LaLa wrote when she shared the photos to her own social media account.

Kim Kardashian is seen leaving Jon & Vinny’s restaurant after having dinner with Scooter Braun and his wife in Brentwood in April 2021 (MEGA)

A few days after the poolside “holiday” with LaLa, Kim invited her followers into her closet. She posed in a textured, asymmetrical knitwear dress that had a series of cutouts on the sides. The dress was designed by Namita Khade, a student at the Central Saint Martins art college in London, who has become one of Kim’s favorite designers. “I was saving this dress for vacay,” wrote Kim on Apr. 28, right before her Palm Springs adventure, “but whatevs. I guess it’s for the gram.” If there’s anyone who embodies the concept of “doing it for the gram,” it definitely would be Kim Kardashian — and it especially would be Kim in a bikini.