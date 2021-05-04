The Bidens Are Called ‘Giants’ After Visiting ‘Tiny’ Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter: See The Pic

Joe and Jill Biden recently paid a visit to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Georgia, and the photo of the foursome from the meeting has left the Internet quite confused.

Are Joe Biden and Jill Biden giants? That’s what so many people are asking after seeing a new photo of the President and First Lady with former president Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter. The image was taken when Joe and Jill visited the Carters in Georgia at the end of April, and it went viral after it was shared by the Carter Center on May 3.

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

In the image, Jimmy and Rosalynn are seated in armchairs. Joe is kneeling down next to Rosalynn, while Jill is doing the same beside Jimmy, even giving him a fist bump. All four political figures have huge smiles on their faces as they pose for the camera. It’s the size of the Bidens compared to the tiny-looking Carters that got everyone talking, though! “Honey I Shrunk the Carters looks hilarious,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “Is this just a weird angle or are the Carters very small?”

Honey I shrunk the Carters. pic.twitter.com/fZUwEXU2yU — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) May 4, 2021

Many pointed out that the photo looked like an “optical illusion” because of the difference in size between the couples. Of course, in reality, it’s likely nothing more than camera angle and lighting that’s having the effect of making the Carters look so small compared to the Bidens. Plus, Jimmy is 96 to Joe’s 78, while Rosalynn is 93, in comparison to Jill’s 69 years.

I love the carters and I think they would appreciate this pic.twitter.com/w77bdvO1tT — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 4, 2021

Still, the image sparked a major discussion on Twitter. “This photo is legitimate surrealism,” someone said. “It looks like the Carters are extremely small, but it almost seems like the more pressing issue is that the Bidens are literally giants. Everything is small other than Joe and Jill.” Another person wrote, “Is this real? I mean seriously — it looks photoshopped. Are the Carters little people with miniature furniture?” Some people also began sharing other images of extremely tall people next to very short people in comparison.

The Carters and Bidens have been long political allies. Jimmy Carter served as president from 1977 until 1981, while Joe was Barack Obama’s Vice President from 2009 until 2017, followed by his own run as president, which began in Jan. 2021. Both men have had their wives by their sides throughout their political careers. Jimmy and Rosalynn were married in in 1946, and will celebrate 75 years of marriage in July. Meanwhile, Joe met Jill on a blind date in 1975, three years after the death of his first wife, Neilia. They tied the knot in 1977 and have been together ever since.