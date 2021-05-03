Breanna Stewart Engaged: WNBA Star Proposes To GF Marta Xargay — ‘Another Ring’

Breanna Stewart is putting (another) ring on it! The Seattle Storm forward revealed she proposed to her girlfriend Marta Xargay, and she said YES!

Breanna Stewart, 26, is getting married! The WNBA player popped the question to her girlfriend, fellow WNBA player Marta Xargay Casademont, 30, she revealed via Instagram on May 2. “Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES. #wifey,” Breanna captioned her engagement photos.

Breanna proposed to Marta in Papago Park, Arizona. The Seattle Storm forward got down on one knee and popped the question to the Phoenix Mercury guard. Once Marta said yes, Breanna took the ring out of the ring box and put it on Marta’s finger. Breanna’s “another ring” mention is a nod to her 2018 and 2020 championships with the Seattle Storm.

Marta posted two engagement photos on her Instagram and wrote, “Life isn’t just about the moments, it’s about who we share them with! I said YES.”

A number of sports figures sent their love to Breanna and Marta, including WNBA star Candace Parker. “Congrats dude!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Candace wrote on Breanna’s post. The official WNBA Instagram account commented, “CONGRATS!!”

Both Breanna and Marta have prominent careers in the WNBA. Breanna is a two-time WNBA champion. She was the Finals MVP last year, as well as in 2018. Marta played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2015 and 2016. She is currently on Mercury’s preseason roster.

Breanna is approaching her fifth season in the WNBA. She played college basketball at UConn and was a four-time NCAA champion. The WNBA player recently the EuroLeague championship with Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in April 2021. She was also named MVP.

In an interesting twist, the Seattle Storm will play the Phoenix Mercury in a preseason game on May 8, less than a week after Breanna and Marta’s engagement. Breanna and Marta were notably opponents on the court when Breanna and Team USA defeated Marta and Team Spain in the gold-medal game at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Breanna is expected to be a part of Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which will take place from July 23 to August 8.