‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’ Recap: Alana Begs To Stay In Florida with June

June reconnected with daughter Alana during the April 30 episode of ‘Road to Redemption’.

The April 30 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption picked up where last week’s left off — in the midst of Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s visit with their mom, Mama June Shannon, in Florida.

This week, June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, took Alana out to dinner so they could have some one-on-one time. He treated her to some french fries and lobster macaroni and cheese, which she loved, and they talked about what she went through during his and June’s drug binge. No one cried or anything, but the conversation was necessary for them to be able to move forward with their relationship.

Geno also invited Alana to stay in Florida longer than she initially intended to, and she was into the idea, but she said she’d have to talk to Pumpkin first. She just wanted to wait until after June took them to her rehab center, where she was scheduled to give a testimonial for future patients.

When she did eventually talk to Pumpkin, Pumpkin wasn’t sure how she felt about leaving Alana in Florida, but after seeing how well June and Geno have been doing, she agreed to let Alana stay. But she also reminded Alana that based on statistics that Dr. Ish shared with them, there’s a good chance Geno and June will relapse, so it wouldn’t be a permanent move just yet.

Anyway, after Pumpkin headed back to Georgia, Alana made herself feel right at home by participating in her Zoom classes while poolside in her mom’s backyard. It was during that moment that June also explained to Alana why she’s currently staying in Florida and not moving back to Georgia. Obviously, it’s because June wants to be close to her rehab and current support system, but she just wanted to make sure Alana knew that.

And everything was going super swell for Alana down in Florida until Pumpkin’s husband Josh caught wind of the situation and drove to the sunshine state to bring her back home. He didn’t exactly agree with the decision Pumpkin had made regarding Alana and her extended stay in Florida. When June answered the door and heard that Josh was there to take Alana back home, she bugged out and said she wouldn’t allow it. Then, the episode ended.

The only other things that happened this week were… Josh told Pumpkin he quit his job, she found out Sugar Bear was staying at the house, and Jennifer finally learned that Sugar Bear wasn’t cheating on her — he was just spending time with Alana.

Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Road To Redemption air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.