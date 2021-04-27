Lady Gaga Rocks Lingerie & Silk Robe Between Takes On ‘House Of Gucci’ Set

Lady Gaga heated up set while filming ‘House of Gucci’ in yet another vintage Gucci stunner — this time some angelic white lingerie and a matching lace and silk robe!

Lady Gaga‘s high fashion outfits get more incredible by the day as she portrays Patrizia Reggiani while filming House of Gucci. The Oscar winner, 35, was this time spotted sporting sexy white lingerie and a matching silk robe between takes on the film’s set in Rome. Gaga’s luxurious robe featured lace detailing on the sleeves and a waist-high slit that showed off her fabulous legs.

It’s unclear what Gaga was filming at the moment, but she was all done up in full 90s glory for the April 26 shoot — frosted lips, majorly voluminous hair, the works. House of Gucci is a dramatic take a on the true tale of Reggiani paying a hitman to murder her estranged husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995. Gucci is played by Adam Driver in the highly-anticipated upcoming film.

Gaga and Driver’s moments together on set are truly magical. Earlier this month, the onscreen couple were spotted filming their characters’ 1973 wedding. Gaga was all done up in a white lace high-low wedding gown featuring sheer illusion sleeves and a massive train layered over her beehive hairdo.

Everyone’s favorite photo coming from the House of Gucci set has to be when Gaga was spotted feeding Driver a pastry. It wasn’t exactly a tender moment — Gaga was basically forcing Driver to eat — but it was downright hilarious. Both actors looked gorgeous in their Gucci looks (the costuming department had full reign to pick from the Gucci archives, btw), Gaga in brown polka dots, Driver with floppy hair and oversized, wire rimmed glasses. Now, can we please see this movie yet?