See Pic

Lady Gaga Rocks Lingerie & Silk Robe Between Takes On ‘House Of Gucci’ Set

Lady Gaga
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dressed in her long Satin robe, the American actress Lady Gaga is spotted on the set of the new Ridley Scott movie 'House of Gucci' Lady Gaga is in character and will portray the 'Black Widow' Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime film. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lady Gaga wearing a bride gown on House of Gucci set in Rome. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Lady Gaga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744736_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rome, ITALY - Lady Gaga and Jack Huston are back on set filming "House of Gucci" directed by Ridley Scott in Rome, Italy. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Political News Editor

Lady Gaga heated up set while filming ‘House of Gucci’ in yet another vintage Gucci stunner — this time some angelic white lingerie and a matching lace and silk robe!

Lady Gaga‘s high fashion outfits get more incredible by the day as she portrays Patrizia Reggiani while filming House of Gucci. The Oscar winner, 35, was this time spotted sporting sexy white lingerie and a matching silk robe between takes on the film’s set in Rome. Gaga’s luxurious robe featured lace detailing on the sleeves and a waist-high slit that showed off her fabulous legs.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga oozed glamour in lingerie on the House of Gucci set, 4/26/21 (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

It’s unclear what Gaga was filming at the moment, but she was all done up in full 90s glory for the April 26 shoot — frosted lips, majorly voluminous hair, the works. House of Gucci is a dramatic take a on the true tale of Reggiani paying a hitman to murder her estranged husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995. Gucci is played by Adam Driver in the highly-anticipated upcoming film.

Gaga and Driver’s moments together on set are truly magical. Earlier this month, the onscreen couple were spotted filming their characters’ 1973 wedding. Gaga was all done up in a white lace high-low wedding gown featuring sheer illusion sleeves and a massive train layered over her beehive hairdo.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga looks stunning on the House of Gucci set in a white lace cape, 4/8/21 (MEGA)

Everyone’s favorite photo coming from the House of Gucci set has to be when Gaga was spotted feeding Driver a pastry. It wasn’t exactly a tender moment — Gaga was basically forcing Driver to eat — but it was downright hilarious. Both actors looked gorgeous in their Gucci looks (the costuming department had full reign to pick from the Gucci archives, btw), Gaga in brown polka dots, Driver with floppy hair and oversized, wire rimmed glasses. Now, can we please see this movie yet?