‘Challenge’ Star Ashley Cain’s Daughter Azaylia, 8 Mos., Dies After Battling Leukemia: ‘Rest In Paradise Princess’

Ashley Cain and wife Safiyya Vorajee are heartbroken over the tragic death of their 8-month-old baby girl Azaylia.

Our hearts go out to Ashley Cain, 30, and his wife Safiyya Vorajee, 34. The couple confirmed the tragic news that their 8-month-old Azaylia Diamond sadly passed away after learning she had “days to live.” The baby was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of Leukemia in October at just two months old, and has been receiving chemotherapy. “Rest In Paradise Princess,” Ashley wrote on Instagram on April 25. “I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Safiyya also shared a tribute to social media. “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul,” she wrote. “RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.” The news comes after The Challenge star confirmed that chemo “is not working” on Azaylia, and that cancerous tumors were found throughout the baby’s body. “They think she’s only got one, two days to live — and it could even be that night,” he wrote on April 9, alongside a photo of his baby playing with a ball despite being attached to medical equipment. “Her disease is that aggressive that nothing they are doing … is working,” he said, explaining they were unable to do a spinal tap surgery “would kill her.”

While Ashley and his wife had intended to take the baby to Singapore for further treatment, they were told the doctors there would also be unable to treat Azalyia given how advanced her cancer is. “So, that means we’re going back home. We’re going back home and we’re gonna try and make our baby as comfortable as possible,” Cain said. “We’re gonna be strong, and we’re gonna go out with honor,” he confirmed.

Days before Azaylia’s death, Safiyya shared that the couple had castings made of the little girl’s feet via Instagram story to forever remember her. Ashley held the baby as the mold’s were applied to her feet in the emotional moment. Safiyya also shared a sweet video of the mother-daughter duo dancing to The Jungle Book‘s “I Wanna Be Like You” as a celebration of her 8 month birthday. “We get up and I give my girl 100%,” Safiyaa wrote in her caption. “We keep her filled with the same energy & love that she’s used to,” and “I only ever want you to see happiness and experience love,” she said.

Ashley also wrote a sweet tribute for Azaylia’s birthday. “Yesterday Azaylia returned home from hospital like the fearless little lioness that she is,” he penned. “I honestly thought @therock was my hero until I spent the last 8 months with you. You taught me how to be strong when I needed strength, you taught me how to smile when I am feeling sad, you taught me how to cherish every single moment – as these moments are all we have. You’ve been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible!” he wrote. “You’ve given me the best 8 months of my life through the toughest of times. MY HERO 🙌🏾 I LOVE YOU,” he concluded.