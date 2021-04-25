See Pics

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Reunite In LA After ‘Bachelor’ Split — See New Pics

matt rachel
ABC
THE BACHELOR - “2508” – It’s time to meet the families! Though Matt and his final four won’t be leaving the resort, their loved ones have safely arrived and are ready to get to know the man that has stolen these women’s hearts. Over the course of four intense and emotional dates, there will be plenty of tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises. In the midst of all the thrills, Matt’s ego may not be the only thing bruised along the way on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MATT JAMES, MICHELLE
THE BACHELOR - “2508” – It’s time to meet the families! Though Matt and his final four won’t be leaving the resort, their loved ones have safely arrived and are ready to get to know the man that has stolen these women’s hearts. Over the course of four intense and emotional dates, there will be plenty of tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises. In the midst of all the thrills, Matt’s ego may not be the only thing bruised along the way on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) BRI, MATT JAMES
THE BACHELOR - “2505” – With a rose ceremony looming, Matt has a few tough conversations, making it clear to the house that toxic behavior won’t fly; but not everyone takes that news to heart and one woman finds herself in an emotional spiral of denial. Later, the group date showcases Matt’s country roots and reveals who is comfortable getting down and dirty. Two one-on-one dates lead to a shopping spree for one woman and a delicious home-cooked meal for the other on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHAEL, MATT JAMES
THE BACHELOR - “2507” – With hometowns on the horizon, Matt and the remaining women all take a serious look at their potential future together, resulting in more than a few difficult decisions. Former cast member Heather Martin isn’t the only source of drama during this jam-packed week that includes two one-on-one dates, a group date, two rose ceremonies and a performance by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Aloe Blacc. Don’t blink or you may miss something on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JESSENIA, MATT JAMES View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘The Bachelor’ stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have been spotted hanging out together, just weeks after their highly publicized break up.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have reunited yet again. The pair, who called it quits on national TV just weeks ago, seem to be on good terms again. The Bachelor alums were seen grabbing a drink at JuneShine in Santa Monica, Los Angeles on April 24 — see all the pics here. In the photos, obtained by TMZ, Matt attempted to go incognito in a dark blue hoodie, and blue floral shorts, which he previously wore while running a marathon in New York City back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Rachel wore an oversized black jacket and sunglasses resting atop her head. Although there didn’t appear to be any PDA between the pair, they were photographed leaving together. Reality Steve also posted a photo on Twitter on April 23, seemingly showing Matt and Rachel sitting at a Newport Beach restaurant together. It comes just a couple of weeks after the pair reunited in New York City.

Although fans of the pair swiftly freaked out, E! News reported that there was no romantic reconciliation between the exes. They “have been in touch, but are not back together,” a source told E! The site also reported that Matt and Rachael’s NYC reunion came about because she’d been “trying to reach” him, and he “finally agreed” to see her.

matt rachel
Matt and Rachel. Image: ABC

“Matt and Rachael are completely just friends,” E!’s insider said. “He has no intentions of dating her in the future.” Rachael was Matt’s final pick on season 25 of The Bachelor, which was filmed in late 2020. Although they didn’t get engaged, they left the show as a committed couple. When the popular reality show was airing in January and February, though, Rachael found herself at the center of a major racism controversy when old photos of her surfaced online, which showed her taking part in festivities at an antebellum-themed party.

On the After the Final Rose special in March 2021, the pair revealed that they had broken up weeks earlier. Rachael apologized and took accountability for her past actions in a number of Instagram posts. “As Rachael acknowledged in her apology, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” Matt said on ATFR. “I have to take a step back and allow her to put in that work. I’m looking forward to seeing her put in that work. We’re not together.”