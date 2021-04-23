‘Mama June’ Recap: Alana Struggles To Forgive Geno While Visiting June In Florida

Pumpkin and Alana finally went to visit June in Florida during the April 23 episode of ‘Road To Redemption’.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was excited to visit her mom, Mama June Shannon, in Florida during the April 23 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption, but when June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, was the one to answer the front door, Alana freaked.

After Geno greeted Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana at the door, Alana said she forgot something in the car and ran away. When Pumpkin chased after her and asked why she was acting weird, Alana said she wasn’t quite ready to see Geno and it felt weird reuniting with him for the first time since he and June got sober.

After Pumpkin told Alana that they couldn’t stay in a hotel if things got awkward, Alana loosened up and they went inside. And right away, June started showering them with gifts and unhealthy food. Pumpkin insisted they were better than that, but she later admitted to eating fast food on the drive over, and Alana scarfed down a cheeseburger with extra cheese when Geno cooked on the grill for them.

During their visit, June and her daughters went to the beach, where Alana really reconnected with Geno. He asked how her life’s been going, and she told him that she missed her friends who she was forced to leave behind when she went to live with Pumpkin. Geno appeared to feel bad for Alana, and he made that clear. But honestly, he was the only one who appeared to feel bad for what he and June had done.

June, on the other hand, just kept saying she wanted to put the past in the past and move forward. She said she wanted everyone to forget about how much she hurt them while using drugs, so they could pretend like everything was fine again.

In fact, June said that she wants Pumpkin and Alana to move to Florida so they can spend more time together regularly. Alana seemed thrilled, but Pumpkin was skeptical about what June was promising. Pumpkin is now also worried that Alana might take June up on her offer and move to Florida.

Meanwhile, Sugar Bear got kicked out by Jennifer after Jennifer suspected he’s been cheating on her with June, so Josh let him move in while Pumpkin and Alana were in Florida. Josh also told Jessica that he recently quit his job so he could spend more time with the family — but Jessica said Pumpkin might kill him when she finds out.

