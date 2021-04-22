Salma Hayek, 54, Debuts New Red Hair Makeover On The Set Of ‘House Gucci’ – Before & After Pics

Talk about a dramatic hair makeover! Salma Hayek traded in her gorgeous brunette locks for fiery red tresses for her role in Lady Gaga’s new film ‘House of Gucci.’

When in Rome! Salma Hayek is appearing in Lady Gaga‘s highly anticipated new film House of Gucci, and went all-in to play the role of self-styled sorcerer Pina Auriemma. The 54-year-old actress was seen in full costume on the streets of Rome, Italy on Apr. 22, with her hair a fiery red color to match the eccentric clairvoyant’s real-life look. It’s unclear if Salma was sporting a wig or if she went full-in with a dye job. She still had brunette locks in an Apr. 17 Instagram photo, so she likely had a wig on.

Salma rocked shoulder-length red wavy tresses and sported a blue velour tracksuit, featuring a layered top with a high neckline and an unbuttoned jacket over it. The Frida star sported several gold chains around her neck of varying lengths and rings on nearly every finger of her right hand. She donned grey cowboy boots with white stars on them, and had the bottom of her velour leggings tucked into the footwear for her head to toe 1990’s look.

Pina Auriemma was a friend and clairvoyant to designer Maurizio Gucci, one of the heirs to the Italian luxury label Gucci. She was sentenced in 1998 to 25 years in prison for allegedly having organized the fatal hit on Maurizio for a mid-six figure fee. Gucci’s ex wife Patrizia Reggiani Gucci — played by Gaga in the upcoming movie — was found guilty of plotting Maurizio’s March 1995 murder received a sentence 29 years in prison. Actor Adam Driver, 37, is playing the role of Maurizio Gucci in the film.

So far there have been so many paparazzi photos from the various sets across Italy that fans might already be spoiled for when the film hits theaters, especially with the amazing fashion recreations for the ultra-stylish movie. Gaga, 35, has been seen in a replica of Patrizia’s iconic wedding dress from her 1973 nuptials with Maurizio, as well as stylish ski outfits and stunning white lace dresses.

In real life, Salma’s husband Henri Francois Pinault oversees the “House of Gucci” as the brand is part of the luxury fashion group Kering, of which Pinault is the Chairman and CEO. Other brands under Kering include Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. So Salma is always right there with the best red carpet styles around, having direct access to so many incredible fashion brands, and is frequently photographed wearing Gucci.