See Pic

Prince Louis Looks Identical To Older Brother George In Cute New 3rd Birthday Portrait

Shutterstock
Please see supplementary info for special instructions Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423b) Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019 EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22 Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.
EMBARGOED to 2230 BST THURSDAY APRIL 22, 2021 - NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2021, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duchess of Cambridge/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (11871556a) Prince Louis for his third birthday taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace, shortly before he left for his first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Prince Louis' third birthday, Kensington Palace, London, UK - 21 Apr 2021 This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince LouisKing Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

What a handsome little boy Prince Louis is growing into. No longer a toddler, he looks like his older brother George in his third birthday portrait, adorably riding his bike.

Britain’s Prince Louis is growing up so fast! Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘s youngest son turns three on Apr. 23, and in what has become a tradition with all three of their children, his parents have released a new photo a day in advance of Louis’ birthday, which was taken by Kate. The youngster has his 39-year-old mom’s bright, warm smile, as well as her caring yet playful eyes. Louis is also starting to bear a strong resemblance to his older brother Prince George, 7. He’s also growing fast for his age, seen standing proud on his red bike with no training wheels needed!

Kensington Palace released the photo on Apr. 22 via their Instagram page on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It was noted in the caption that the snapshot: “Three tomorrow! Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis.” Aww! Louis is already in nursery school.

Prince Louis
Britain’s adorable Prince Louis as seen in his third birthday portrait. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

The youngest of the Cambridge kids looked ready for school in a navy long sleeve crew neck sweater and a navy and white striped collared shirt underneath. Louis was dressed in light blue shorts with sporty blue trainers and navy socks. He even wore a backpack over his shoulders, looking completely ready for his first day of nursery school. His brother Prince George and sister  and Princess Charlotte, 5, returned to class at London’s Thomas Battersea School earlier this week after a three week Easter break.

Prince George
As he gets older, Prince Louis is beginning to look more like his older brother Prince George, seen here at Christmas in 2019. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

It was just a year ago that Louis’ birthday photo showed the cutie doing finger painting, as he had a full rainbow of colors on his hands in several snapshots taken by his mother. But it was also a nod to Britain’s NHS and their valiant efforts in the fight against COVID-19, as the pandemic was sweeping the U.K. and the world. Rainbows had become the symbol of thanks towards those working in the National Heath Service, who were working to save lives by the day.

A new photo of happy and smiling Prince Louis is bound to lift the spirit of fans of the royal family, which sadly saw the death of Prince Philip on Apr. 9 at the age of 99. He was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, and was her “rock.” The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was held on Sat. Apr. 17, in which only 30 close family members were allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. To show what a loving great-grandfather Philip was to his grandchildren’s children, William and Kate released a photo from 2018 showing Queen Elizabeth and the Duke seated with all of their great- grandchildren at the time, as the royal couple was surrounded by the adorable extended family the two created.