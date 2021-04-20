La La Anthony Praises Kim Kardashian & ‘Strong Female Friends’ For Inspiring Her As A Businesswoman

La La Anthony showed loved for all the strong women in her circle, like Kim Kardashian, who inspire her personal business ventures while speaking to HL!

La La Anthony is an actress, a producer, an investor, a mother, and an entrepreneur. The multi-hyphenate truly does it all and she does it well. In speaking to HollywoodLife.com in partnership with Baileys, the star opened up about her current business ventures and how her empowering group of female friends, like Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and Ciara, has helped her become the incredible businesswoman she is. “You learn and you grow from the people around you, so it’s great to have an amazing group of friends that are all, doing great things, and you feed off of each other,” La La told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We’ll be like, ‘Hey, have you heard about this? You might want to look into this,’ ‘This is something cool I heard about.’ Those are the kind of friends you want in your circle, that you can grow with and who can introduce you to new things. And vice versa. It’s really important.”

La La added, “You still can do all the fun stuff, too! But it’s nice to talk business, and grow together in that space as well.” Most recently, La La starred alongside Kim Kardashian and members of their circle for the SKIMS JACQUARD campaign imagery. The perfect example of combining business and pleasure!

La La also opened up about her interest in Bitcoin as the “new gold.” “I’m not a financial adviser, I’m not here to advise anyone what to do with their money. Everyone works hard for their money, and you got to do what you feel comfortable with. But, in researching it, I just became really into seeing this Bitcoin grow in value so quickly,” she explained. “It’s definitely cool to see this happening right in front of your eyes. If you’re into investing and into taking some chances, it might be something that you want to look into. But, definitely would advise everyone to do your research, first.”

The Power star spoke to HL as she partnered with Baileys to help launch the new Baileys Colada, a limited time offering that tastes just like a tropical vacation in a bottle perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere this season, from beach brunches to backyard barbecues. Using the limited edition Baileys Colada BlendJet, La La is making her own Co-La-La recipe for summer! “I

definitely have been craving summer and spring and just a vacation! So the partnership is so amazing, because with the Baileys Colada it’s like a vacation in a bottle!” she gushed. “You know when you drink something and you just in your mind, you feel like you’re on a beach, you feel like you’re somewhere far away? That’s exactly what this does!”