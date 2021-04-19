Ciara Channels Farrah Fawcett In ‘Charlie’s Angels’ By Wearing Sexy Catsuit & 70s Hair

Ciara took to Instagram to share a series of pics and a video clip that showed her confidently rocking stylish waves in her hair and a stylish outfit as she gave a kissing face to the camera.

Ciara, 35, is looking truly gorgeous in her latest Instagram post, which is also bringing out a bit of nostalgia for many followers. The singer was reminiscent of Charlie’s Angels actress Farrah Fawcett when she showed off waves in her long blondish hair as well as a figure-flattering black zip-up catsuit. She posed while standing and flaunting a confident look to the camera in the Apr. 19 pics and also added a video of the same moment as she playfully made a kissing face.

“Farrah Fawcett C.,” Ciara captioned the post, which was met with a lot of comments from fans. “I love it!” one fan exclaimed while another called her “so pretty.” A third gushed, “You look beautiful” and a fourth said, “Ciara you literally wow all the time.” Many more left her heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the pics and video.

Ciara’s recent post comes after she turned heads in a plunging blue swimsuit in Feb. She shared an epic photo of her wearing the stylish choice while sitting on a boat and posing with a red and white traditional sombrero on her head. She was in Mexico while enjoying a vacation so the fun photo seemed appropriate for the getaway.

When Ciara’s not strutting her stuff in solo pics and videos, she’s happily showing off her adorable family. She shared the cutest video of her and her husband Russell Wilson, 32, as well as their children Future, 6, Sienna, 3, and eight-month-old Win sitting and posing with the Easter bunny while surrounded by pastel balloons and flowers during the holiday. Russell also shared the clip and they both added sweet captions to them

While Ciara wished her fans a “Happy Easter!”, Russell did the same while also adding, “Jesus has Risen! Praying for a year of Love, Faith, and Hope! Love, The Wilsons ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Both posts were met with special wishes from their friends and followers.