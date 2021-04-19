Adam Levine Gets His Makeup Done & Rocks Pearl Necklaces To Tape ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Performance: Pics

Adam Levine gave his Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look as he prepped to tape his upcoming performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Check out the pics from his makeup chair!

Adam Levine was back in the makeup chair prior to taping his Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance! The Maroon 5 singer, 42, took to his Instagram Story on April 18 to show his nearly 13 million followers the preparation it takes to get him glammed up for a late night performance. In the posts, Adam showed off the extensive makeup he had to wear before hitting the bright lights of the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Levine FanPageItalia 🇮🇹 (@adamnoahlevine_m5)

In one post, Adam showed off the dark eyeliner that was applied to his sparkling eyes, noting in the black and white pics that the color tint was definitely dark enough to bring out this particular feature. Of course there was a lot more to Adam’s wardrobe and makeup preparation. In another post, Adam teased some of the accessories that he opted to wear for his performance.

The post featured Adam capturing a selfie with the caption “Hi there” and a kiss mark emoji. The pic that Adam posted featured the singer showing off his silver ‘do and a string of pearl necklaces! Adam also sported a pair of sunglasses for the photo. The singer always seems to pull off literally anything he opts to wear, whether it’s for a performance in front of thousands of fans or with his family!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuele 🦀♋ (@samuelemozzoni)

In fact, on April 6, Adam took to Instagram to show his fans another look that they may have not expected to see from the singer. Adam posted a photo with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their precious daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3. Everyone’s back was turned to the camera, and the proud parents were holding their little girls’ hands!

Even more sweet than the pose, though, was the fact that Adam decided to join the ladies in his life and wear a dress. The photo was absolutely too cute for words, and simply highlighted how comfortable and confident Adam is in his own skin and how much he adores his youngsters. We cannot wait to see the final product following Adam’s time in the makeup chair when he performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later this week!