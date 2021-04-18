Kelsea Ballerini Rocks A Mini Denim Dress During Her Stunning ACM Awards Performance

There’s either a hole in the bottle or Kelsea Ballerini has arrived to the ACMs! The singer looked glam before & during her big performance with Kenny Chesney!

Kelsea Ballerini is always looking so gorgeous on the red carpet, but this might be our favorite look to date! The country songstress stepped out in a deep green silk strapless custom Dolce & Gabbana gown with a super high slit and gorgeous train. In the name of safety, Kelsea accessorized her gown with a rhinestone mask. Her hair was pulled back in ponytail in with a green silk ribbon to match her dress, and she left some pieces down in the front.

The “hole in the bottle” singer also performed the live debut of her new hit with fellow Knoxville native Kenny Chesney called “Half Of My Hometown.” For the performance, Kelsea wore a denim mini dress that was and off-the-shoulder mix of light and dark denim. Kelsea Ballerini recently returned to Knoxville to shoot the music video for the ballad in a North Knoxville neighborhood near where she grew up. She was reportedly spotted around town throughout the week and posed on Gay Street, in front of the iconic Tennessee Theatre, on her IG.

Nominated for Female Artist Of The Year, Kelsea’s collab with Kenny is just one of the many all-star collaborations you can expect at tonight’s ACM Awards! Dierks Bentley is partnering up the War and Treaty to perform U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love). After opening the show with Elle King, Miranda Lambert will return to the stage later in the evening with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to sing “In His Arms” from their Marfa Tapes album. Husband and wife duo Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will deliver a live production of their new song, “Chasing After You,” while and Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will reprise their duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

It was an incredible year for country music and collaboration, despite the pandemic, and it will all be celebrated tonight at the ACM Awards! They will air Sunday, April 18th, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.