Tennis Pro Rafael Nadal, 34, Turns Heads At Monte Carlo Match In Bright Pink Shorts

Rafael Nadal can slay the competition – and the runway! The tennis pro was a springtime vision in pink and purple at the Monte Carlo Masters, and fans were left stunned at his tight shorts.

“Whoever was the first to put [Rafael Nadal] in short shorts needs a raise,” one fan tweeted after pictures of Nadal’s ensemble during his match with Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday (Apr. 15). Nadal, 34, defeated the 29-year-old Bulgarian during the Round of 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters, and he did so while wearing a pair of hot pink shorts and a purple Nike top. It was the same color scheme he wore the day before, when he defeated Federico Delbonis. Nadal’s outfit was borderline extra, but fans weren’t mad at it. In fact, some were actually very onboard with Nadal’s fashion, especially when they got a glimpse of his backside. “I always forget Rafael Nadal is thicc,” one fan tweeted.

“Beg pardon, mes ami, but I do not understand this tennis drag that Rafael Nadal is wearing for this Monte Carlo match. Purple shoes, pink shorts, purple shirt with pink banding, and a purple and pink sweatband. Sacré bleu!” one tweeted in an exaggerated accent (because they speak French there). “Nike needs a Nobel peace prize for these shorts, my man is on fiiiiire,” a thirsty tennis fan tweeted, along with, “Giving us leg and booty, my gawd.”

The shorts in question are NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Rafa (h/t Just Jared). “The NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Rafa Shorts blend our most innovative materials with insights from Rafael Nadal to create a piece that’s built to perform at the highest levels of play,” according to the sports brand’s website for the shorts. “The design places breathability and stretch exactly where they’re needed the most. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.” So, not only do these shorts help dissemble antiquated gender constraints, about what colors a male-presenting competitor can or cannot wear, but they also help keep you cool when you’re out on the court. Score!

So fun to watch Rafa Nadal destroy Dimitrov at Monte Carol while wearing a lavender shirt and pink shorts… — Henson Keys (@act5) April 16, 2021

Nike needs a Nobel peace prize for these shorts, my man is on fiiiiire pic.twitter.com/qfQL5Rcuuo — Laura (@tennishive) April 14, 2021

Nadal, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the world, easily dispatched Dimitrov in two sets. The Bulgarian struggled during the game, double-faulting three times in his opening service game. “Sorry for him. He played a bad match, that is the truth,” Nadal said afterward, per Tennis.com. “I was doing the right things, but it is true that today was more his fault than my good tennis.”