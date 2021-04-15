Lindsay Lohan Rocks A Pink Cover-Up While Lounging On A Hammock In The Maldives

‘Mean Girls’ star Lindsay Lohan has stunned in a pink shirt dress while relaxing in a hammock on a pre-summer getaway.

Lindsay Lohan is a whole mood! The Mean Girls star proved she’s totally summer ready when she took to Instagram on April 15 while on vacation in the Maldives. The 34-year-old shared a series of snaps while rocking a hot pink button down shirt dress as she lounged in a hammock on the beach. Her red tresses were slicked back into a bun, as she posed with one foot in the sand and the other propped up on the chair at the luxe resort. Lindsay also accessorized with orange tinted sunglasses and a delicate necklace with a bird pendant.

She captioned the post with a series of smiling emojis and pink heart emojis, as she flashed a big smile at the camera in one of the selfies. The pic showed her posing on the beach amid the lush, tropical scenery. She also shared a snap of her pink Prada shoulder bag, which was positioned in front of a pool at the luxury W Maldives resort. We’re jealous!

Lindsay also served up some serious vacation envy earlier in the week, when she posted some poolside snaps from her swanky resort. The actress rocked a red swimsuit on her vacation, which she appeared to be enjoying solo, as she laid back and relaxed at the W Hotel on Fesdhoo Island. Another shot showed her with her arms outstretched while standing in the pool striking a cheeky pose. The Parent Trap star completed the look with oversized tinted shades. She’s truly living her best life.

Lindsay has had a pretty low key year, only giving fans small glimpses into what she’s been up to. Nevertheless, she did return to the music scene in April 2020 when she released her first official single in 12 years, “Back to Me.” The lyrics in the track featured comparisons to the former child star’s own life, as it tackled themes of letting go of the past and finding oneself again.