A-Rod Listens To Coldplay & Looks Back At Pics With J.Lo Before Officially Ending Engagement: Watch

Alex Rodriguez shared a video to his Instagram Story, featuring photos with his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, just hours before they officially announced their split.

Alex Rodriguez mourned his split from Jennifer Lopez mere hours before the couple announced that they were going their separate ways. In the April 14 post to his Instagram Story, A-Rod posted a video that featured sweet, PDA photos of the former Yankees baseball player, 45, and the “In The Morning” hitmaker, 51, cuddling up together during happier times. One photo that A-Rod chose to highlight was a framed image of the former couple’s names in a heart shape written in the sand, reminiscent of where they got engaged — the Bahamas in March 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El cuchicheo® (@iamcuchicheo)

Along with the video, A-Rod also had, what sounded like, Coldplay‘s melancholic tune “Fix You” playing in the background. Another photo featured on A-Rod’s mantel was a framed picture of J.Lo’s twins — Max and Emme, 13 — with A-Rod’s daughters — Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12. The video came out just ahead of the former couple’s joint statement that they had officially ended their two-year engagement.

J.Lo and A-Rod revealed the news in a joint statement to Today, which was made public on April 15. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement began. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The former couple’s official split comes after initial reports, which circulated in March 2021, seemed to allude to the couple’s impending breakup. However, the twosome quickly came out with a statement, saying that they were “working through some things” in their relationship. J.Lo, who’s been in the Dominican Republic filming her movie Shotgun Wedding, even reunited with her beau when A-Rod flew down to the D.R. to spend time with his lady love.

A-Rod and J.Lo were supposed to wed in 2020, but had to postpone their nuptials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The two started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. Throughout their romance, the former A-list couple appeared incredibly supportive of one another in their professional endeavors. As their statement reads, they will continue to support one another moving forward.