‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Suffers ‘Traumatic’ Miscarriage After Sharing Pregnancy News

Catelynn Lowell revealed devastating news during the April 13 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’.

So heartbreaking! Just days after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra told their families that they were expecting another baby — during the April 13 episode of Teen Mom OG — Catelynn suffered a miscarriage.

“So I woke up from my nap today and I was bleeding,” Catelynn said while looking to the camera and sitting on her daughters’ bed. “So we miscarried this baby. You know, this now is my second miscarriage. It’s hard period. Anyone who’s been through it knows how difficult and heartbreaking that it is. And it just sucks because we were really excited. The reason why I got triggered when I had the first miscarriage was because it was losing a child all over again. And that trauma from being 16 years old and handing your child away to somebody really got triggered, and it brought up all sorts of emotions. It’s just crazy what you mind can do — how it holds on to these things and brings them out in different ways. I think the only thing that is different this time around is obviously, my mental health is in a better state because it’s not overcoming me or making me spiral. So I can tell that the mental health work that I’ve done has worked, but that being said, it still sucks. And you still have a moment of being mad at your body. It’s super hard and it’s a traumatic experience.”

Tyler later revealed that he’s also “sad about the miscarriage”, but his first reaction was worrying about Catelynn and her mental health. “I just let myself feel what I was feeling,” she told him while reassuring him that she’s okay. “Maybe that little soul was ready to come [into the world] yet — or maybe the next time will be a different soul or the same soul. I don’t really know,” Catelynn further told Tyler before they spent some quality time with their daughters, who they didn’t tell about the pregnancy or miscarriage.

We should note, though, that this pregnancy was the miscarriage Catelynn revealed in late 2020. She and Tyler are still currently expecting another baby — they got pregnant again after the miscarriage. It just hasn’t played out on TV yet.

In other Teen Mom OG news, Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis learned they’re expecting a boy, Ryan Edwards finally had a session with his son, Bentley‘s, therapist and it went well, Mackenzie McKee‘s husband Josh prepared for a permanent move to Florida, while Amber Portwood sought advice on mending her relationship with Leah, but she fears it might be too late.

