Kourtney Kardashian Channels A Mermaid By Wearing Bikini Top & Fins In The Pool

Deputy Editor of New York City

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her inner mermaid by pairing her gold bikini top with fins while swimming around the pool.

Mermaid vibes! Kourtney Kardashian posed for a sexy photo while swimming in her pool, channeling a mermaid by wearing a scaled skirt with a fin at the bottom. On the top half of her body, she wore a gold bikini top. Kourtney posed with her chest sticking out and her long hair cascading into the water.

Kourtney is definitely no stranger to sharing bikini pics on her social media. Just earlier this month, she wore a shiny bikini to pose for a mirror selfie, too. These days, her photos often catch the attention of her boyfriend, Travis Barker, who loves to leave flirty messages for the reality star on her posts.

Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, but it wasn’t until recently that their platonic relationship became romantic. They’ve definitely wasted no time getting serious, though. In fact, Travis even got Kourtney’s name tattooed right on his heart! Kourt isn’t often one for public displays of affection, but she proudly posted a photo of the tattoo on her Instagram to show her man some love.

One of the common factors in Kourtney and Travis’s lives is that they both have children with their exes — Travis shares a son and a daughter with Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney has three kids with Scott Disick. The families already know each other well, and they all got together for a spring break ski trip earlier this month. Travis’s former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, also joined the group on the getaway.

On April 11, Kourtney shared some new footage from the trip, which featured her skiing in between Alabama Barker’s legs on the slopes. It’s a trick we’ve seen Kourtney and her sister, Kim Kardashian, perfect on the mountains before, and now, it looks like the Barkers are getting in on the fun!