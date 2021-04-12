Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Cuddle At Disney World In New Pic From Romantic Vacation

Aaron Rodgers revealed that he couldn’t wait to ‘kiss’ Shailene Woodley at various attractions within Disney World, where they snapped a sweet photo together.

Kissing, checking out the Star Wars attraction and taking an adorable photo was all on the itinerary when Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers walked through Disney World on April 3. While staying at the theme park in Orlando, Shailene, 29, and Aaron, 37, posed for a sweet photo that you can see here. They looked so in love!

Shailene wrapped both her arms around her quarterback fiancé, who in turn wrapped his own arm around the Big Little Lies star’s back. They both paid homage to Disney with their outfits: Aaron rocked a Star Wars T-shirt, while Shailene wore a rainbow Minnie Mouse ears headband over a hat that said “Dog Dad.” The hat was a wink at the fact that Shailene owns a “huge 90-pound German shepherd, who’s actually similar to Goofy,” she said in a video interview for Walt Disney World Minute.

Shailene and Aaron were just as affectionate in the rest of their interview with Walt Disney World Minute, which they filmed from Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. While discussing their plans for the day, Aaron revealed that he wants to “kiss in front of the Magic Kingdom” and “kiss at Pandora.” But the discussion wasn’t limited to their Disney World itinerary.

Shailene and Aaron were asked what’s the “one thing that makes you smile,” prompting them to point to one another. “Aw, you’re so cute baby,” Shailene gushed, to which Aaron said in an equally sweet voice, “Yeah, you always make me smile.” At one point, the engaged couple was also asked how they like to unwind following a long day. “Personally, I like a bath, maybe a good glass of wine,” Shailene said, but Aaron didn’t have a solo activity in mind: “I was gonna say cuddle time. But since she went with her own thing, I’m gonna say Jeopardy! and a glass of scotch.” On a side note, Aaron is currently doing a two-week guest hosting gig on the game show.

Shailene and Aaron were first linked together in February; four days after the dating report surfaced, Aaron confirmed that they were engaged while speaking on the NFL Honors broadcast. They were later photographed in public together for the very first time while preparing to leave Mexico on March 29, where they had stayed at the luxurious private resort called Costa Careyes.

Since then, Shailene and Aaron haven’t been so secretive about being seen together. Following their trips to Mexico and Disney World, the couple was spotted cuddling on a beach in Malibu, California on April 7. They’re no longer hiding their love from the world!