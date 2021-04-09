Justin Bieber Performs Private Concert For Students & Staff At LA School — See Pics

Justin Bieber put on an outdoor performance for children and staff at a downtown LA school, in partnership with a charity event that Kelly Rowland was at.

Following a year of quarantining, students and staff were welcomed back to a downtown Los Angeles school with a private concert from Justin Bieber . To celebrate their first time returning to school since the pandemic started, the 26-year-old pop star put on an outdoor concert as part of Baby2Baby and Amazon’s event on April 8. Justin sang songs from his 2020 Changes album, like “Holy” and “Intentions.”

Kelly Rowland also got to watch the concert, since she was helping to host the charity event! The former Destiny Child's member is a board member and ambassador for Baby2Baby, which is a charity that gives important neccessities to children who live in poverty (like COVID care kits, diapers, clothing and more). Kelly could also be seen handing out one of these supplies and taking a photo with a student in these photos

While Justin sang tracks from his 2020 album, he just dropped his follow-up album — Justice — on March 19, 2021. It was basically one long homage to his wife, Hailey, whom he tied the knot with in Sept. 2018. One of the tracks, "Peaches" (with features from Daniel Caesar and Giveon) has gone viral online.

Hailey has, on numerous occasions, made a public effort of returning the love that you can hear on Justice. Besides attending his school concert on Thursday, she also credited her husband for being the reason she could finally overcome all the cyberbullying she was facing on the Internet.

“My husband has helped me so much with [the online hate]. I really give him credit because he’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level,” Hailey told psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons on the March 31 episode of A Conversation With. She added, “I think I’ve gone through a phase where I’m like ‘I get it. I don’t want to hear it,’ and then I do it and he’s like, ‘I told you. Life is way better this way.’ And he was so entirely right.” Justin’s always helping out those around him!