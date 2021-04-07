The Rock Reveals His Extremely Muscular Thighs In Short Shorts While Preparing For ‘Black Adam’ Role

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was more than ready to take in his upcoming action role on ‘Black Adam’ after a rigorous workout. Check out his latest post on Instagram!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is ready to get into superhero mode. The actor and former professional wrestler, 48, took to Instagram on April 7 and showed off the results of his dedicated work as he preps for his next major movie role. In the photo, The Rock was visibly drenched in sweat and held a hefty chain in his right hand. The actor, wearing an Under Armor shirt and small short shorts, gave the camera an intense look, but fans couldn’t help but check out his impressive thigh muscles!

The Rock’s thighs looked super sculpted and incredibly tone, shown off by the cut of his short shorts. Clearly, The Rock had been putting in a lot more work than usual for his upcoming project, and he was grateful for the opportunity to have something to motivate his workouts. “Black Adam ready,” he began the caption to the post. “It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game,” he continued.

The actor noted that he was “grateful for the grind,” adding, “and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back,” he said, referencing the beautiful tapestry behind him. The Rock added a slew of hashtags, including “Black Adam,” “DC Universe,” and “Change the game.” He also tipped off his fans to the news that “production kicks off this week” for the upcoming film.

The Rock’s next project sounds totally perfect for the movie star. The actor will star at the titular character in the film Black Adam, a spin-off film to 2019’s Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi. Centered on the DC Comics anti-hero, not much is currently known about the film’s plot, though the movie does come packed with an all-star cast.

The Rock will be joined by Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, and Noah Centineo, among others. The movie is also slated for a July 2022 release date, with Jaume Collet-Serra directing the picture. If The Rock’s latest post to Instagram indicates anything, it’s that the movie star is totally pumped for his upcoming role. We cannot wait to see more as filming gets underway!