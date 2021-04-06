‘The View’: Whoopi Offers To Buy Sunny Hostin Vibrator After Regé-Jean Page Leaves ‘Bridgerton’

Whoopi Goldberg consoled Sunny Hostin on ‘The View’ after she learned the Duke was leaving ‘Bridgerton’ by offering to buy her a… helpful toy.

Whoopi Goldberg turned a segment on The View on its head when she stopped Sunny Hostin from pouting about Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton by offering a practical alternative. She could just buy her a vibrator if she was really that upset. The co-hosts couldn’t do anything but laugh after that. “And for any of you who are looking for a great place to buy vibrators, we can put some information on our website,” Whoopi added.

To say the co-hosts were devastated about Regé-Jean exiting the steamy Netflix show is an understatement. Regé-Jean played the dashing Duke of Hastings in season one of the hit show, who romanced main character Daphne Bridgerton. He had fans swooning from the moment he appeared on screen, but alas, fans of the books know that the Duke bows out early in the series.

“I’m not sure which stage of grief I’m in right now,” Sunny said, adding that Regé-Jean has usurped Idris Elba as her ultimate celebrity crush. “I now burn for the Duke.” Co-host Sara Haines revealed a little TMI while talking about her love for Bridgerton. “I burn so much that I had been waiting for Season 2 of Bridgerton and I had to explain to [my husband] Max that it wasn’t happening,” she said. “Max is now upset because that was really beneficial for all of us… We’re in a pandemic, we have toddlers, there’s division. Bridgerton can really turn the temperature up.”

Joy Behar quipped that Bridgerton is like “soft porn.” All of the sex talk left co-host Meghan McCain, who admittedly doesn’t watch Bridgerton, uncomfortable. Laughing nervously, she begged her co-hosts to stop talking about vibrators and “burning” desires. “Meghan does not want any more topics like this, please,” she said, blushing. “My mom watches this show!”