Demi Moore, 58, Glows In Plunging Black Blazer For Stunning ‘Vogue Italia’

Demi Moore channelled elegance in a Fendi Haute Couture blazer for the April 2021 cover of ‘Vogue Italia.’ She also posed with an antique that ‘felt like a lightning of intense love’ to hold.

Demi Moore is looking fashionable in Fendi on the front cover of Vogue Italia. The 58-year-old actress borrowed a look that she once wore on the runway for the Italian magazine’s April 2021 issue: a satin, off-the-shoulder blazer straight from the Fendi Haute Couture collection. You can see the front cover, here.

In Demi’s hand was a book published one year after the Fendi powerhouse was founded: a copy of Virginia Woolf‘s 1928 novel, Orlando, which the author gave to her lover Vita Sackville-West. It is now owned by Fendi designer Kim Jones, who was Italian Vogue‘s guest editor for this April issue.

Demi’s beauty and ensemble was as timeless as the book itself. The Ghost star wore intricate earrings that hung all the way down to her chest, and she wore her hair in a low updo at the top of the nape of her neck, much like Mrs. Woolf’s signature hairstyle. This wasn’t your ordinary blazer, either: buttons cinched the top’s waistline to create a flared effect, which the sleeves mimicked.

Demi first wore the look at the Fendi Couture runway show amid Paris Fashion Week in Jan. 2021, which also served as the debut of Kim Jones’ first haute couture collection with Fendi. Demi’s modeling gig was a surprise as she mounted the stage to walk through the maze set up in the Palais Brongniart, a historical landmark in France where the Paris Stock Exchange used to operate. You can see Demi wander through the walls in the video above; Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss were among the other famous models at the show.

Demi reflected on the honor of being able to hold such a meaningful antique of English literature in her hands for the magazine photo shoot. “Holding the book from your collection that Virginia Woolf gave to Vita Sackville-West felt like a lightning bolt of intense love and passion running through me! I love being on this magical adventure and journey with you @mrkimjones. Excited to see where it takes us and for the next piece to unfold,” the actress wrote, referring to the great love affair between Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West.