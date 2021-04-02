Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Bikini As She Kisses & Cozies Up To BF Pardison Fontaine — Watch

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine’s romance just keeps getting hotter. She kissed and cuddled the fellow rapper while rocking a bikini.

Hot girl Meg has a hot man! Megan Thee Stallion is absolutely crazy about boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, and showed all of her Instagram followers how wildly passionate the two are for each other. On Apr. 1, the “Body” rapper shared a selfie video that 31-year-old rapper-songwriter took of them planting kisses all over each other while out on a boat. Meg was absolutely glowing, as she was makeup free and smiling as she smooched Pardi on his cheeks and forehead as they cuddled close.

Pardison returned the affection, giving the 26-year-old Grammy winner kisses on the check while holding her tight. Meg looked super sexy in an orange, blue and green print bikini top. She showed off a quick glimpse of the thong bottoms on her perky behind as she leaned in close to Pardi. She also appeared to be wearing a gold body chain underneath her bikini top.

Meg — full name Megan Pete — showed off her gorgeous manicure with several acrylics painted bright green and others light blue. They were visible as the “Savage” rapper held on sweetly to the right side of Pardison’s face as she gave him plenty of kisses on the other side.

Hopefully the passionate pair are still celebrating Megan’s three big wins at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Mar. 14. She took home the trophies for Best New Artist, as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for the “Savage” remix. Meg performed a twerk-filled medley of her hits “Body” and “Savage,” then was joined by Cardi B for the first ever televised performance of their duet “WAP.”

Megan took Pardison as her plus one to a Grammys after party, as she changed out of her stunning bright orange sleeveless Dolce and Gabbana gown into a curve hugging sleeveless minidress with swirling shades of blue. Pardison looked dapper in a buttoned up white shirt with a zip front grey jacket and matching pants. Meg sweetly held onto her boyfriend’s hand as they left the event. It was the first big outing for the two as an official couple.

On Feb. 18, Meg confirmed their romance when she publicly referred to the rapper as her “boo” during an Instagram live session. The next day, Pardi shared a Valentine’s Day post where he showed how he showered Meg with numerous bouquets of roses and took her on a private plane trip to their dinner destination. The day after the Grammys, Pardi posted an IG photo of Meg taking a selfie in her awards show gown the night before and wrote “THANK YOU GOD” about his girlfriend in the caption. It’s so sweet to see Meg and Pardi are on equal ground when it comes to flaunting their feelings for each other.