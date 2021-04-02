‘Mama June’ Preview: Pumpkin & Josh Fight Over Whether Or Not Alana Should See June

Pumpkin and Josh are both worried about June’s sobriety in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption,’ but Pumpkin feels Alana can make her own decision about seeing her mom.

“What’s your problem?” Josh Efird asks Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 2 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. “Well, my f**king mother. She has Dr. Ish call me because she wants to sit down and have a meeting with me, Alana, and her,” Pumpkin tells Josh. “Mama June is trying to prove to her family that she’s sober.

“Every time that you think you’ve got June out of your life, she just comes right back in,” Josh admits. “And I’ve got to pick up the broken pieces of Alana and Pumpkin again. I just don’t think there’s really a place for June and Geno in our lives right now.”

Turns out, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson wants to see June. Josh does not think Alana should go. She thinks Pumpkin should see June and see for herself that Mama June is sober before involving Honey Boo Boo. “I mean, Alana is 15 now. I feel like she can make her own decision whether she wants to see her Mama or not,” Pumpkin says.

In her confessional, Pumpkin explains why she feels like Honey Boo Boo should be able to see Mama June if she wants to. “I understand that Josh wants to protect Alana and doesnt think that Alana should go, but she hasn’t seen Mama in a year, and it’s something that she’s been asking for,” Pumpkin says. “So I feel like if we want to find out if Mama is really sober then we’ve got to physically see her to do so.”

However, Josh is putting his foot down. He still does not think Honey Boo Boo should be anywhere near June until they know for sure that she’s sober. Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.