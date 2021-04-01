Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Red Crop Top & Matching Pants After Donating $500K To Kids Hospital Lounge

Kylie Jenner opted for yet another futuristic piece in a deconstructed, red cutout top in her latest Instagram post. It was shared on the same day she achieved a major accomplishment with Harry Hudson!

Being the trend-setter she is, Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to try out a more experimental look. And in her March 31 Instagram post, the 23-year-old makeup mogul did just that by hopping on-board the deconstructed fashion aesthetic that has been emerging in popularity by donning a cropped, one-sleeved sweater featuring eccentric cut-outs, silver beading and lettuce hemming. The eclectic top was a bright cherry red, and she matched the scarlet shade with high-waisted leather pants in the same color.

“Leave em on red,” Kylie captioned the look. She should also add, “leave em guessing” as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars let fans guess which designer was responsible for this latest look! Kylie’s known for posing in brands from up-and-coming designers, before they become mainstream. Case-in-point: Kylie’s “from another planet” catsuit that she wore in the March 30 Instagram post below, designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray (who goes by @forbiddenkn0wledge on Instagram).

It was a bodysuit unlike most fans had ever seen, as though it came straight from the future (or the front cover of a H.G. Wells book). It was reminiscent of the time she posed in the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters in a yet-to-be released polka-dotted sheer jumpsuit (another daring piece) from Poster Girl.

Kylie’s not just putting her money in new clothes, though. Thanks to a $500,000 donation from Kylie, along with other funds from the Teen Cancer America organization, a lounge space for young cancer patients in the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt could be built, according to PEOPLE. This new space — called “Hey, I’m Here For You Teen Lounge,” named after the charity of Kylie’s close friend Harry Hudson — was completed on March 31, which Harry announced in the Instagram post below. Harry was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013, and Kylie supported him throughout treatment. Thankfully, Harry is now a cancer survivor.

“I am so grateful for Kylie’s friendship and the impact she’s had on my life and my cancer journey,” Harry said in a press release, obtained by PEOPLE. “She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease.”