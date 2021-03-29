Camille Kostek Stuns In Sporty Bikini For 4th Appearance In ‘Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’ — Pic

Camille Kostek was all smiles in a white and blue two-piece that showed off her incredible figure.

Camille Kostek, 29, was a gorgeous sight to see in her latest magazine pic! The model posed in a flattering bikini for her fourth appearance in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit and it proved she knows how to turn heads over and over again. She was standing in front of water while wearing a white bikini that was lined in turquoise in the pic, which was posted to the outlet’s official Instagram page, and was all smiles as she held one hand up in her long blonde locks.

The caption for the photo pointed out the reason Camille has been chosen to appear in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit four times and gave information on her background.

“Camille has grown up with SI Swimsuit. From submitting her first casting video, winning 2018’s Swim Search and landing her first magazine cover to hosting a national television show, Camille is following in the footsteps of some of SI Swimsuit’s biggest success stories,” the caption read. “She has used her platform not only to advocate for body positivity but also as a way to connect with and inspire young adults to love themselves and enjoy life. Camille’s willingness to go the extra mile for everyone in her orbit makes her a cornerstone of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”

Soon after the photo was publicly shared, followers couldn’t help but gush over Camille’s stunning look in the comments. Camille, herself, also responded to the post. “Year four and I’m choked up the same way I was year one,” she wrote. “I love this team turned to family more than I could put into words . @mj_day this write up means so much . I’m SO BLESSED TO BE BACK !!!!! Butterflies while I type 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋”

Before her latest appearance, Camille was first featured in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit in 2018 and was named the cover star the following year. She also appeared in it in 2020 and shot her most recent images for this year’s in Hollywood, FL, which is close to her new home in Tampa. The girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski, 31, moved there after the football player signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just like his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady, 43, did.