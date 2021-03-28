Mariah Carey’s BF Bryan Tanaka Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute For His ‘Love’ — See Pics

Mariah Carey’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka called her 52nd birthday his ‘favorite day’ in a sweet Instagram post filled with cute pics.

Mariah Carey turned 52 on Mar. 27 and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 37, didn’t let the day pass by without a social media shout-out! The doting beau took to Instagram to share two pics of him and the singer happily posing together along with a loving message in the caption. “Today is my favorite day. Happy Anniversary my love! ❤️🦋,” it read.

The first pic showed the lovebirds posing for a selfie while smiling in front of silver letter balloons in the background. She wore a black cut-out top and he wore a black T-shirt that had a picture of the cover of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which was released in Sept., on it. The second pic showed them matching in red outfits, including a long-sleeved red shirt for him and and an off-the-shoulder red dress for her, while holding their two adorable dogs in front of a bunch of red balloons.

Once Bryan shared the post, it didn’t take long for his followers to respond with kind comments. “This is cute,” one follower wrote while another called them “the best looking couple ever!” A third admitted they “love when” he shares his “joy” with his followers and a fourth gushed, “I’m so happy you two are together.”

Like Bryan, Mariah shared a special tribute with for him on his birthday back in Apr. The “Underneath the Stars” crooner posted a cozy pic of them to Instagram and added a simple but sweet message. “Happy Birthday @bryantanaka 🥳❤️🐯,” it read. He responded with an enthusiastic comment that read, “Thank you babe!” along with a heart-eyed emoji.

In the midst of their last two birthdays, the lovebirds are celebrating being in a relationship for around four years. They started dating on and off in 2017, after having known each other and working together since 2006, and have seemed inseparable in the past few years. Whether they’re showing off PDA on romantic days like Valentine’s Day, or holding hands during a snowy trip to Aspen, these two seem smitten with one another!