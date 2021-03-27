‘The Bachelorette’s Jason Tartick Reveals Plans To Start A Family With Kaitlyn Bristowe

‘The Bachelorette’s Jason Tartick is finally sleeping through the night thanks to Natrol melatonin — but it may not be for long as he reveals his plans to start a family with GF Kaitlyn Bristowe!

The Bachelorette’s Jason Tartick, 32, and girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, are still more solid than ever! The pair met back in Jan. 2019 during a taping of her podcast Off The Vine — and things are going so well that they’re hoping to start a family together soon. “We both want a family,” Jason told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on March 25 while discussing his partnership with Natrol melatonin. “It’s funny — we go back and forth as far as time tables because we have plans and you have ideas of what you want to come and out of left field things happen, right? We’re on the same page.”

Kaitlyn starred as the bachelorette during season 11 in 2015. She chose fitness trainer Shawn Booth, 33, and while things looked promising for 3 years, the couple ended their engagement in 2018. Jason is known for appearing during 30-year-old Becca Kufrin’s season in 2018 and was crushed to find out he wasn’t the chosen one a week before the show’s finale.

But after Jason and Kaitlyn met in Oct. 2018, things heated up quickly with the couple making it social media official on Valentine’s Day 2019. They moved in together during the summer of the same year and the couple has made it clear they have babies — maybe even multiple — on the brain! “We’re on the same page,” Jason said when it comes to their timeline for kids. “I think in a perfect situation, we joke around — having any healthy kids would be ideal but we always joke around, “How perfect would it be if we had twins?”

Jason’s leading lady is staying busy filming as a co-host alongside Tayshia Adams, 30, for the upcoming seasons of The Bachelorette, something that the couple didn’t expect. But after winning a mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars followed by battling COVID-19 together, Jason has learned to just let things unfold naturally. “We never expected Dancing with the Stars and that was a huge change,” Jason revealed. “And where we were going to live, how long we were going to live and what we were going to do. Just as we were settling in and getting comfortable at home and looking for a new home in Nashville, Kaitlyn got the call for Bachelorette. As much as you like to plan things, the unexpected can happen and in these examples, the unexpected is unbelievable things for Kaitlyn.”

Sleepless nights are no more for Jason who’s relieved to have found a solution as he was having trouble getting some rest while Kaitlyn has been so busy with her hosting duties! “I had some sleep issues when Kaitlyn was on Dancing with the Stars and I just couldn’t sleep,” Jason, who credits Natrol, said. “I don’t know what it was! I don’t know if it was the change of where I we were living, the quarters of where we were living. For me, when you’re having the sleeplessness, there’s no better thing out there and it’s been a game changer.”