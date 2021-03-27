Kim Kardashian Gets Custom $75 ‘Orgasm’ Candle, $95 Vibrator & More From Gwyneth Paltrow

Kim Kardashian received a spicy gift set from Gwyneth Paltrow amidst her divorce drama from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, 40, took to Instagram to reveal the items Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, sent over! “I couldn’t be more excited, honestly…for the candle!” the KKW Beauty founder narrated as she filmed the wooden box, titled “Kim’s Box Of Tricks.” In the gift set, she showed off several NSFW work items, including a custom version of Gwyneth and Heretic’s orgasm candle with a sticker that read, “This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm.” Goop’s new double-sided wand vibrator — part of their new wellness collection — was also front and center, along with Nécessaire’s sex gel, and Sandoval’s automatic “Love Concentrate.”

“Thank you Gwyneth, I love you — thanks Goop,” Kim said, also adding a photo of the items. Gwyneth launched the $75 “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle in June 2020, which quickly went viral (and sold out). The controversial item is described as “sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive” with notes of “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose” and comes in a box adorned with rainbow colored fireworks.

Gwyneth launched her wand vibrator to equal success in Feb. 2021. “We made our Double-Sided Wand Vibrator because we love the control a wand provides—but we wanted more,” the site says of the $90 accessory, that sold out. “One end of the Double-Sided Wand Vibrator is the ultimate wonder-ball wand for external massage. The other end is slim for targeted stimulation. Each side features eight different pulsating patterns with varying intensities. And yes, we also wanted it to be the most beautiful vibrator—something you’d leave on your nightstand as a functional objet d’art, if that’s your thing.”

The package comes amid Kim’s divorce from Kanye West, 43, which she officially filed for on Feb. 19. The news comes after the couple have seemingly been living apart: Kim appears to be living in Calabasas with with daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1 — while the Yeezy designer has remained at his sprawling Wyoming ranch. Kim has remained busy since the split with her various businesses, including KKW and SKIMS launches, along with studying for law school.

Kris Jenner, 65, has given several updates on how her daughter has been managing through the difficult time. “Kim’s good. Kim is really, really busy — working on all her different projects that she’s doing it,” the Safely co-founder said to Ellen DeGeneres on March 25. “Not sure how she does it with all those grand babies. She’s got a lot of energy that kid,” Kris added, noting that Kim is “so passionate” about studying for her law degree.