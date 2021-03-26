‘The Blacklist’ Sneak Peek: A New Blacklister’s Victory Is Cut Short By Ressler

Captain Kidd was just getting ready to celebrate. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘The Blacklist,’ Ressler barges in after Captain Kidd completes a deal.

The March 26 episode of The Blacklist will feature a new blacklister by the name of Captain Kidd, played by Noah Robbins. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Captain Kidd is in his warehouse and instructing facilitating a transaction between a buyer and a seller.

When Captain Kidd gets the confirmation from both sides that he needs, he sends an encrypted file to the buyer. In the midst of this, there is a woman crying and wearing an oxygen mask. She appears to be trapped in a box.

Once the buyer gets the information he needs, the transaction is complete. Captain Kidd bids the buyer and the seller good day. He then instructs one of his team members to go grab food and a Mello Yello. “I swear I could eat a horse,” he says. He thinks everything is just fine.

Suddenly, there’s a sound. One of the alarmed team members asks, “What was that?” Captain Kidd didn’t hear anything. Almost as soon as those words come out of his mouth, Ressler and his team of armed agents bust in the room and tell everyone to get on the ground. So much for that Mello Yello.

Captain Kidd is known as a “treasure man,” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions. In the episode, the Task Force will attempt to stop an abduction by searching for Captain Kidd. Prior to The Blacklist, Noah appeared on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Younger, as well as the Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The new episode of The Blacklist is titled “Captain Kidd” and airs March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The Blacklist is currently in the midst of its eighth season. The long-running NBC drama series has already been renewed for season 9, which will air during the 2021-2022 TV season.