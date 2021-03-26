Jason Tartick Reveals Why He & Kaitlyn Bristowe Are Holding Off On Having Kids ‘At This Point’

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe want to start a family together, but he told us EXCLUSIVELY why they’re not ready QUITE yet.

With so many amazing career opportunities coming into play for Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, the former Bachelorette and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, 32, are putting family plans on the back burner. Kaitlyn has been open about wanting kids with Jason, who she’s been dating for more than two years, but he explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why it isn’t the right time at the moment. “We’re on the same page [about it],” Jason confirmed, while promoting his partnership with Natrol. “We got back and forth as far as time tables because we have plans and you have ideas of what you want to come and out of left field, things happen.”

For Kaitlyn and Jason, those “things” involved major career highlights for Kaitlyn, who will be hosting season 17 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams this spring. “We never expected Dancing With the Stars, and that was a huge change,” Jason explained. “And just as we were settling in and getting comfortable at home and looking for a new home in Nashville, Kaitlyn got the call for The Bachelorette. As much as you like to plan things, the unexpected can happen, and in these examples, the unexpected is unbelievable things for Kaitlyn.”

Jason added that he and Kaitlyn also joke about “how perfect” it would be to have twins, but confirmed that it isn’t the right time to add to the family right now. “Two dogs is as many as I think we’ll have at this point,” he said, referring to the two pooches the pair already has. “While we talk about a future family, we also have a very happy family right now.”

Kaitlyn was previously engaged to her Bachelorette pick, Shawn Booth, for three years, but they split in 2018. Around that time, she had Jason, who was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, on her podcast. They hit it off and started dating a few months later. Now, more than two years into the relationship, Jason is admittedly feeling the pressure to pop the question.

“Other than being on the show, this is the first public relationship I’ve been in,” he told us.”There is pressure externally, and it’s just the nature of the world we live in and it comes with the territory, as we put our relationship out there, as well.” He added that he and Kaitlyn have great “communication” with one another, which helps them block out the noise from the public. “There’s always going to be outside noise, and how you handle that is a true testament to your relationship,” he said. “A true testament to Kaitlyn and I’s relationship is to really communicate effectively with one another and be open and honest about where we stand and why.”

Jason also told us all about his partnership with Natrol, a melatonin brand which he started using after having trouble sleeping while Kaitlyn was on DWTS. “I didn’t know what the deal was!” Jason admitted. “At two in the morning, I’d get up and go on Instagram and was like, ‘If anyone has tips or suggestions, I’m all ears, you guys let me know.’ Natrol reached out and was like, ‘You’ve got to try our melatonin.’ Whenever I’m having sleeplessness, it allows me to have an uninterrupted sleep cycle. I can wake up energetic. I’m now a morning person. They also have this 3:00 a.m. fast release melatonin. For me, when you’re having sleeplessness, there’s no better thing out there. It’s been a game changer.”