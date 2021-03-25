Kris Jenner Says Khloe Was Once ‘Under The Bed’ While She Was Having Sex With Caitlyn

Kris Jenner once engaged in ‘hanky panky’ with Caitlyn in the ’90s, while a 10-year-old Khloe Kardashian was under the bed. The incident left her ‘traumatized.’

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner once had “hanky-panky” while Khloe Kardashian was under their bed. Yes, you read that right. The incident that “traumatized” Kris happened in the ’90s, while she was still married to Caitlyn; her daughter, Khloe, was still a kid. Khloe and her friend were playing hide and seek one ill-fated evening, and Kris unraveled the rest of the awkward memory while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 24.

“They hid under my bed and stayed there for a really long time and in the meantime, Bruce — at the time — and I came into the bed and went to sleep,” Kris explained, referring to Caitlyn’s name before she transitioned. They didn’t go to sleep right away, though. Kris revealed that she and her ex “had a little bit of hanky panky” while “the kids were still under the bed” (unbeknownst to them at the time, of course).

While Kris couldn’t elaborate, given that she was speaking on a daytime talk show, it’s safe to presume that she meant sex. “That was traumatizing,” Kris admitted. She added, “I’m sure [Khloe] didn’t bring that up because she has PTSD over that one.”

Khloe Kardashian is seen here with Kris Jenner, her sisters and Sophia Hutchins. [Instagram/@caitlynjenner]

Ellen pressed Kris for more details — when did Kris and Caitlyn realize they had unwelcome bedroom visitors? “Well they were so scared, they stayed there for hours and in the middle of the night, when they were sure we were both asleep, they snuck out and we caught them sneaking out,” Kris recalled, clearly amused. While she called the situation “awful,” she did admit that the scenario was mostly traumatizing for herself! “They couldn’t have possibly known what we were doing, but I think as they got older they figured it out,” Kris admitted.

Kris did a good job at scaring Khloe from having sex, “between that” (the bedroom incident, that is) and one other thing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer was referring to the sex talks that she had with a much younger Khloe, which Kris’s daughter discussed on the ELLEN digital series Lady Parts earlier in March.

“I was so afraid of getting pregnant. I mean, my parents would scare the s–t out of me and would show me like, ‘This is herpes,’ and would show me photos,” Khloe told host Sarah Hyland on the ELLEN series. The Good American co-founder added, “I had to look at all these visuals and if I had sex, that was going to happen to me.” At least Khloe survived all those sex-related scares!