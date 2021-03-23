Tyra Banks Gets ‘Turnt Up’ In Gorgeous Neon Green Gown While Dancing To Dua Lipa — Watch

Tyra Banks took to Instagram to show off her moves in a new video meant to cheer up her fans.

Tyra Banks, 47, is looking amazing in her latest video! The model shared a new clip on Instagram on Mar. 23 and in it, she was dancing to Dua Lipa in a gorgeous strapless neon green dress and giving her fans a pep talk. She had her long straight locks down and accessorized with hoop earrings, a necklace, and rings, proving she still has incredible style.

“There’s a trick if you are feeling bad. Turn on some music and start dancing!,” she said in the video. “No matter how you feel, start dancing, start moving, start doing your thing, look in the mirror, find all the beauty that you can find in that mirror, and dance it out! It will make you feel better!”

“That smile is going to come, and if it doesn’t, keep dancing!,” she continued while also encouraging her followers to try it.

The gorgeous star also added a similar caption to the post. “Feeling down? Get turnt up! Trust. It really works. I’m feelin’ @dualipa these days. Who you feelin’?” it read.

Once Tyra shared her upbeat video, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment. “I’m feeling you Tyra,” one follower wrote while another wrote “We love you.” A third exclaimed, “Music always helps!” and a fourth called the beauty a “gorgeous queen.”

Tyra’s most recent post isn’t the first time she’s shared inspirational content on social media. Earlier this month she shared a positive message that read, “YOU GOT THIS.” as well as a smiling pic of herself. She also wrote a loving caption alongside it.

“You 👏🏾 Got 👏🏾 This 👏🏾. Smile big because big things are coming your way baby!!! Life can get crazy, trust me I know y’all,” she wrote. “🤪 Balancing work (who knew launching a business was so cray cray), being a mom, and remembering to take care of yourself too. Where are all my working mamas at? Would love to hear some advice y’all have for finding balance. Share with ya girl in the comments below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #WomensHistoryMonth”

It’s clear to see Tyra loves to inspire and we’re loving everything about it! We can’t wait to see what else she shares in the future!