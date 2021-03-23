Khloe Kardashian Calls Sister Kourtney A B-Word For Stealing Skims Shapewear Pics

The launch of SKIMS’ silk jacquard pajama collection got a bit dramatic when Khloe Kardashian accused Kourtney of stealing her promotional photo!

Khloe Kardashian isn’t too happy that her sister, Kourtney, posted the same photo that she was planning to upload. However, that didn’t stop the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from sharing the photos of them rocking Kim Kardashian‘s new silk jacquard pajama collection…even if the sultry PJ’s first made an appearance on Kourt’s Instagram page. “Kourts a b-tch! She knows it! She stole my photo!,” Khloe jokingly captioned the slideshow.

Well, the more photos of Khloe and Kourtney, the merrier! The sisters stunned in their respective silky brown pajama sets: Khloe rocked SKIMS’ $42 jacquard triangle bralette with the $72 jacquard sleep pant, while Kourtney looked equally cozy and cute in the shapewear brand’s $62 jacquard button up sleep top and $52 jacquard sleep short.

Like Khloe said, Kourtney did post their SKIMS photo first. For her caption, Kourtney referred to Khloe and herself with new aliases: “@skims silk jacquard pajama collection just dropped ! [lip emojis], Jane and Suzanne.” Well, “Jane and Suzanne” looked gorgeous with their long mermaid waves, nude pouts and glittery eyes to complement the luxurious PJ’s.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has modeled the new SKIMS pajama line on her Instagram page. The Poosh blogger wore the same set pictured above — but with the triangle bralette top visible — in solo Instagram photos shared on March 20.

The KarJenner sisters are always helping Kim promote her shapewear clothing brand. Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Kim enlisted the help of Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23, for a sexy red lingerie photo shoot to promote the SKIMS Fits Everybody collection. It certainly helps business when each of your sisters have a minimum of 100 million Instagram followers.

In one case, even a Kardashian pet helped model a SKIMS outfit: North West‘s bearded dragon lizard absolutely rocked this customized fuzzy pink hoodie from Kim’s brand. Of course, Kim also models her own SKIMS pieces, like the time she stunned in this pair of nude-toned tights. No matter who’s wearing SKIMS, we know it’s going to be a fabulous look!