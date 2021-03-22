Melania & Tiffany Trump Post Sweet Birthday Messages To Barron As He Turns 15

Melania and Tiffany Trump shared sweet social media messages and memorable pics for Barron Trump in honor of his 15th birthday on Mar. 20.

Melania Trump, 50, and Tiffany Trump, 27, made sure to give a shout-out to Barron Trump on his 15th birthday with fun and cute Twitter and Instagram posts. The doting mother and older sister shared eye-catching photos and kind wishes to the teen and they got a lot of attention from followers. Melania posted a festive pic of black 1 and 5 balloons most likely from Barron’s celebration while Tiffany posted an epic throwback pic of her and her little brother smiling and posing with a Minnie Mouse doll.

Happy birthday BWT ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8AVZEhLeMg — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) March 20, 2021

“Happy birthday BWT,” Melania’s tweet read along with three red heart emojis. “Happy 15th Birthday B! I love you! 💜😊💙,” Tiffany wrote in her caption.

In addition to “Happy Birthday” wishes, various followers complimented the photos. “This is so cute!” one of Tiffany’s followers wrote while another gushed, “Awww.”

Melania and Tiffany’s latest posts for Barron come two months after he moved out of the White House with his parents when his dad Donald Trump, 74, finished his four-year term as president. Unlike some of Donald’s other children, he leads a mostly private life and is not in the spotlight very often, especially since he’s no longer in Washington D.C. When he has recently been seen in public, though, he seems to get a lot of attention for his height after a growth spurt over the past few years.

When he went to public events with his family around the 2016 presidential election, he was still shorter than both Melania and Donald, but at events last year, he towered over them. He is also known for dressing in stylish clothing whenever he’s seen. From a dapper blue suit outside the White House in Feb. 2020 to a white T-shirt under a white baseball style coat with red and blue stripes and black pants while boarding Air Force One in Aug. 2020, he always seems to dress to impress.

It’s always great to see Barron whenever he decides to go out in public and it’s awesome seeing his family celebrate him on his special day. We’re hoping he had a wonderful birthday!