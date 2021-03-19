Donald Trump Gets Dragged With Memes After Mar-A-Lago Partially Closes Due To COVID Outbreak

After Donald Trump downplayed COVID-19 for months, some staff members at his Mar-a-Lago club reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Twitter finds it ironic that Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago club was reportedly forced to shut down some of its services because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Multiple staff members at Trump’s favorite getaway in Palm Beach, Florida allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus, which several anonymous people told AP News on March 19. This led the club to suspend services in its dining room and beach club, according to a staff email that the outlet also obtained.

Considering Trump’s many controversial comments about COVID-19 during his presidency — like saying wearing face masks were “voluntary” — Twitter had a field day with this news. “Trump should just make Mar-a-Lago a QUARANTINE HOSPICE for all his MAGA followers who contract the coronavirus due to following Trump’s coronavirus “advice” (NO MASKS, NO SPACING, NO VACCINE),” one person tweeted, while another person shared an old GIF of Trump saying, “I don’t take any responsibility at all.”

Another person cracked a reality show joke, tweeting, “Raise your hand if you’re surprised. Then excuse yourself, because you’ve been voted off the island.” And a fourth person wrote, “I’m just surprised Trump doesn’t charge Mar-a-Lago members extra for COVID, a big beautiful disease synonymous with the Trump brand, the pathogen of winners.”

I’m just surprised Trump doesn’t charge Mar-a-Lago members extra for COVID, a big beautiful disease synonymous with the Trump brand, the pathogen of winners. — Jim Snowden (@SnowdenJim) March 20, 2021

Someone else pointed out that a COVID-19 outbreak isn’t Mar-a-Lago’s “only problem.” The club, which is exclusive to members, was cited for 78 health violations over the past three years for a wide range of safety concerns from “unsafe seafood” to “rusty shelving,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort partially closed by Covid-19 outbreak pic.twitter.com/TBDlhdofEO — NUMBER JUAN 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@JUANLAUGHINGATU) March 20, 2021

CNN anchor Jake Tapper even shared the alleged Mar-a-Lago email that was sent out to members. You can read it below:

Email alert to members: Some Mar a Lago staff have tested positive for COVID-19, so service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room are closed. pic.twitter.com/rcGF43MTK5 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 19, 2021

Trump was last seen inside the Mar-A-Lago club on March 12, where he dropped by to give an impromptu speech at a dog rescue charity event. Throughout his time in office, Trump often jetted off to the Palm Beach getaway to spend weekends. In fact, he flew to his home on the Mar-a-Lago estate with his wife Melania Trump after Joe Biden moved into the White House in Jan. 2021.

Trump himself, along with Melania, contracted the coronavirus in Oct. 2020. After his hospitalization, Trump still tried to minimize the gravity of the virus that has now claimed the lives of more than 540,000 people in the United States. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!,” Trump infamously tweeted on his now defunct account.

It was later revealed that Trump and Melania each received the COVID-19 vaccine in secret, right before leaving the White House. It came as a surprise to many, considering the one-term president’s many insensitive remarks about the pandemic and virus.