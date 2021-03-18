Mila Kunis Looks Unrecognizable In Movie About Drug Addiction: Watch ‘Four Good Days’ Trailer

Mila Kunis’ character battles heroin addiction in ‘Four Good Days,’ which also stars Glenn Close.

Mila Kunis takes on a much different role from her usual comedic characters in Four Good Days. The movie debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier in 2021, but the trailer was finally released to the public on March 18. In it, Mila undergoes a complete transformation — including a blonde hair makeover — to play a woman who goes to live with her mom (played by Glenn Close) in an attempt stay sober for the next four days.

The trailer opens on Mila as her character Molly, whose face is gaunt and covered in scars. The 31-year-old woman is at the doctor’s office with her mom, where she learns that she must stay sober for a full week in order to safely receive a monthly injection of a chemical opiate antagonist that’ll prevent her from getting high. “Four more days — seriously?,” Mila asks the doctor.

What plays out next is an emotional battle between a mother and her daughter, as the daughter tries to overcome her heroin addiction. “It just goes on, and on, and on,” Glenn’s character says in despair in one scene, and Mila shouts back, “I am so sorry that my drug addiction is so incredibly hard on you.”

The film, directed by Rodrigo García, is based on a true story that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow wrote for the Washington Post. The article, called An excruciating story of American Addiction, was published in July of 2016.

Mila is best known for her role as popular high schooler Jackie Burkhart in the sitcom That ’70s Show, as well as a mom who decides to let loose in Bad Moms. While she has appeared in a string of other comedic movies — and of course voiced Meg in the animated comedy Family Guy — she has appeared in dramatic films here and there, like Black Swan.

Mila’s last acting gig was far from serious, however! She appeared with her husband and That ’70s Show co-star, Ashton Kutcher, for the Cheetos Super Bowl LV commercial that aired in Feb. 2021. Mila played a wife who insisted that she didn’t eat her husband’s Cheetos throughout the ad, which also starred reggae superstar Shaggy.