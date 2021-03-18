‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Preview: Julie Is Furious After Todd Buys A ‘Ridiculous’ Yacht

Julie Chrisley is not pleased whatsoever when Todd Chrisley buys a lavish yacht without telling her in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ preview.

Todd Chrisley has a big surprise for his family. He brings Julie, Savannah, Chase, and Nanny Faye to a private yacht club in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 18 episode of Chrisley Knows Best and shows them the huge yacht he just bought. Savannah, Chase, and Nanny Faye are all thrilled about Todd’s yacht. Julie? Not so much.

“You went and bought this?” Julie asks Todd, who replies, “For you!” Julie is not happy about this yacht at all. “You’ve done a lot of dumb sh*t in your life, I’m just telling you. But this ranks right up there with the top,” Julie continues.

In their confessional, Julie continues to rail against Todd’s decision to buy the yacht. “You went and bought this boat without us even talking about it?” Julie asks. Todd says, “What do you mean? We talked about it. I told you I always wanted to be a captain, and you said we’d sail the Caribbean.” Julie doesn’t think all this talk should amount to actually buying a yacht.

“Savannah says they will definitely throw some parties on this yacht, and Nanny Faye agrees. “You ain’t throwing nothing. You’re going to an assisted living,” Todd quips. Nanny Faye gets the last word in. “Might be, but it’ll be after I have this party on this boat,” she says.

Todd wants Julie to get excited about the yacht, but it’s just not happening. Julie adds that they’re “trying to save for retirement, not drain our account.” Todd reveals the name of the boat — My Boat-Ox — which is a riff off his use of botox. That’s when Julie’s had enough. “This is just ridiculous,” she says as she walks away. Chase tells his dad, “I’ve never seen a woman walk away from a yacht before.” Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on USA.