Dua Lipa Gushes Over ‘Angel Boy’ Anwar Hadid For Throwing Her A Butterfly Party After Grammys Win

Anwar Hadid threw girlfriend Dua Lipa the sweetest after-party, following her big night at the Grammys on March 14!

Anwar Hadid surprised Dua Lipa with an afterparty fit for a (butterfly) queen after the Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday night. After winning Best Pop Vocal Album (Future Nostalgia) — beating out the likes of Taylor Swift (Folklore), Lady Gaga (Chomatica), Justin Bieber (Changes) and more top artists — Dua walked into a balloon-filled after-party at what appeared to be an undisclosed home location. The Grammy-winner, 25, shared a collage of photos from the celebrations, which included a butterfly piñata, rings pops (featuring her multi-colored grillz) and a formal outdoor dinner with friends.

Dua, who included a sweet selfie of the couple , captioned her post, “ all the [butterflies] in da world waiting 4 me.” She added a few teary-eyed emojis, before referring to Anwar as “my angel boy”. Anwar’s father, Mohamed Hadid — who’s also dad to Anwar’s sisters, supermodels, Bella and Gigi Hadid — wrote in the comments, “Cutest ever”. The sweet message didn’t come as a surprise to fans, who’ve watched the Hadid family support Dua on many occasions. Dua and Anwar were first romantically linked in June of 2019, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Speaking of butterflies, Dua donned a completely see-through butterfly dress on the red carpet. The sultry ensemble, which featured a slit that exposed her diamond stilettos, was made of silver and pink crystals. Additionally, the dress included sexy side cutouts that accentuated the singer‘s amazing figure.

The 2019 Grammy winner for Best New Artist eventually took the stage at the Grammys for an electric performance of her hit song, “Levitating,” where she was joined onstage by rapper DaBaby, who’s featured on the song. Duo also stripped down to a stunning pink crop top and matching bedazzled shorts to perform her other smash hit, “Don’t Start Now.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards was a historic night for women in music. Beyonce set a new record with her 28th win for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade” — becoming the most-awarded woman in Grammys history. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift also made history when she took home the Grammy for Album of the Year for Folklore. The highly decorated singer is now the first woman to win the coveted award three times.