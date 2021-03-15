Tiffany Haddish Shades Nicki Minaj: Unlike Her, I’m Punctual & ‘Treat Everybody With Respect’

Tiffany Haddish dissed Nicki Minaj during a recent recorded Clubhouse chat. Here’s what went down.

Tiffany Haddish isn’t a fan of Nicki Minaj. The Girls Trip star, 41, was taking part in a recent recorded chat on the social media app Clubhouse when a fan attempted to compliment her by comparing her to the 38-yar-old “Super Bass” singer.

You are the “Nicki Minaj of comedy right now,” the fan gushed. But, after another voice in the discussion asserted that Tiffany’s better than Nicki because she “shows up on time,” the comedian threw major shade, adding… “And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

This isn’t the first time that there’s been friction between the two stars. Back at the 2018 VMAs, Tiffany made a joke about Fifth Harmony during her opening monologue. And moments later, while accepting an award, Nicki warned Tiffany, “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b**ch.”

Nicki has yet to respond to the comments, but her fans have not held back. Her ever loyal barbz have taken to Twitter to slam Tiffany for her shady comments.

One fan wrote, “If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me?.”

If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me? pic.twitter.com/Du8FXn1lPW — 𝗇𝗈𝖻𝗈𝖽𝗒. (@imnotk3vin) March 15, 2021

Another fan joked about how Nicki’s fans are preparing to come for Tiffany, using a clip from Avengers: Endgame. “How all of Nicki Minaj’s Barbz are assembling against Tiffany Haddish right now,” Twitter user Shamar English wrote.

How all of Nicki Minaj’s Barbz are assembling against Tiffany Haddish right now pic.twitter.com/YSXJ9rUCs3 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) March 15, 2021

Nicki has a notoriously devoted fan base and they will not hold back when it come to defending her. But, it’s unlikely that trolling will take a toll on Tiffany.

The stand-up-comic is at the top of her game. She recently revealed amazing results after a 30-day weight loss transformation. And last month she made her runway debut in Mônot’s Fall 2021 fashion show, where she stunned in two sexy ensembles.

She’s also been proudly rocking her natural hair after shaving her head in a series of videos on social media in July 2020. At the time, Tiffany explained that her long hair took too long to style, and she wanted to channel that time into bettering herself.

“As Black woman, [your hair takes] a good 2-3 hours of your day. It’s a lot of work so I’m taking time off. I’m going to use that same energy I put into my hair into my mind… It’s going to give me more time to work on my body and get everything together,” she said at the time.