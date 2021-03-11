Jordyn Woods Stuns In Fishnet Stockings & Red Bottom Heels In Hot New ‘Boss’ Pic

Jordyn Woods set pulses racing among her IG followers wearing a sexy outfit with a leopard print corset top and fishnet stockings.



NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be the envy of every man with girlfriend Jordyn Woods‘ latest sexy Instagram photo. On Mar. 11, she posed sitting on a red sofa while wearing a super sultry outfit. The 23-year-old could be seen in a leopard print corset top with black lace edges, black hot pants and fishnet stockings that came up to her mid-thighs. Jordyn crossed her legs out in front of her, so that the bright red bottoms of her black heels were visible. She added small red fur stole around her neck as she reclined against the sofa’s cushion.

Jordyn wore her brunette locks straight down her back in the sizzling snapshot. She totally glammed up with a lavender and plum eye palette and long, thick lashes. Jordyn reached her right arm up and put her hand on the back of her head, looking oh so confident in her pose. She wrote in the caption, “Cost to be the boss.”

Fans went wild for the photo, leaving plenty of flame and red heart emojis in the comments. One user pointed out how Jordyn has been positively glowing ever since she and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl, 25, fell in love. “Y’all notice when a man love on you right, you become the best version of yourself. love this for sis,” fan @nasanyse wrote.

Karl and Jordyn are absolutely adorable together. She shared photos of a sweet aquarium date with the pro athlete to her Instagram on Mar. 9, where she sat on his lap with marine life swimming behind them. In a video, the pair adorably fed lettuce to sea turtles.”

Karl further endeared himself to Jordyn and her followers when he gave her a thoughtful and heartwarming surprise on what would have been her late father John Woods‘ 61st birthday after his tragic passing. On Feb. 28, Jordyn shared an IG story and wrote, “I just got home. And Karl’s like, I have something for you. It’s my dad’s birthday — so it’s kind of a rough day for us. And this is what I come to.”

The model flipped her camera around to show a a giant orange Hermès box, several bags from downtown L.A.’s upscale sneaker store Trophy Room, and an encased rose just like the enchanted one from Disney’s The Beauty & The Beast. How thoughtful! No wonder Jordyn is feeling like a boss these days, with the love and support of a man like Karl!