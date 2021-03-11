Dr. Jill Biden Braves The Cold In Gorgeous Midi Dress While Visiting The U.S. Marines

For a visit to meet with marine families, Jill Biden complemented her colorblock midi dress with extra spunky footwear — skull slippers!

Midi dresses are the perfect dresses to transition you from winter to spring, which Dr. Jill Biden demonstrated. The U.S. First Lady wore Lele Rose‘s Tiered Colorblock Crepe Dress (available on Bergdorf Goodman for $1,290) that ended right at her knees to visit the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California on March 10. It was a chilly day, so Jill had to cover up her pretty dress with Veronica Beard‘s $650 Scuba Hadley jacket.

It was a sensible and classy outfit, but the English professor added a spunky element to her professional attire with Stubbs & Wootton‘s Skull Slippers (the loafer retails for $500). The playful touch was appropriate for the reason of Jill’s visit: she toured the Marine Corps base’s Child Development Center and met with military families, according to the Desert Sun.

The visit was part of Jill’s effort to relaunch the Joining Forces program, which was a nationwide initiative that she first created with former First Lady Michelle Obama in 20111. The program called “all Americans to rally around service members, veterans, and their families and support them through wellness, education, and employment opportunities,” according to its official website, but went on hiatus amid Donald Trump‘s presidency after he took office in 2016.

Ever since Trump left the White House in Jan. 2021, Jill has set her sights on reviving the program benefitting military members and their families. She means business, too. The doctorate holder visited two other military bases, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in the state of Washington, on March 9.

On the very same day of her third military base visit this week, big news was announced: the House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden‘s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did a victory shimmy to celebrate the passing of the relief bill, which will give eligible Americans a $1,400 stimulus check, in addition to an extension of $300 federal unemployment checks that will be offered up to Sept. 2021.