Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Stun In Long Coats For ‘The Morning Show’ Night Shoot

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were back in action on ‘The Morning Show’ set, looking fabulous in a pair of long coats.

They’re barely awake, but Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were still slaying on The Morning Show set. The actresses both rolled up to film their Apple TV+ series in the middle of the night looking effortlessly glamorous in longline coats and glossy hair, hard at work on the highly-anticipated second season. Reese, 44, tuned in a burgundy trench while stepping into Bradley Jackson’s heels once again.

The Oscar-winning actress paired sophisticated coat, which tied at the waist with a sash, with a black turtleneck sweater, cropped pants, and matching stiletto ankle boots. She kept her makeup light and hair no-nonsense, back in a tight blonde ponytail. She carried a black handbag and had a smaller bag draped over her shoulder, as well. Jen, 52, looked equally fabulous in a loose black overcoat that reached down to her ankles.

Underneath the oversized coat, the Friends alum rocked a brown turtleneck and heels similar to her co-star’s while channeling her character Alex Levy once more. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a cute saddlebag. It’s unclear what the ladies were filming when they took over a parking garage in Los Angeles on March 10, but they had co-stars Mark Duplass (Chip) and Hannah Leder (Isabella) with them.

Filming for season two of The Morning Show is well underway after pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jen was first spotted back on set in Los Angeles in December 2020, rocking a protective face shield and still dressed to the nines. She looked gorgeous in yet another perfect, long coat.

Jen and Reese were most recently spotted on set together in February, rocking two seriously sexy outfits: Reese in a pinstriped blazer and white dress shirt, Jen in a grey skirt suit with a thigh-high slit. They’ve truly figured out how to make those plastic face shields a must-have accessory!