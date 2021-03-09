‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Maci Bookout Has Super Awkward Sex Talk With Son Bentley, 12

Bentley Edwards was forced to sit through a pretty awkward sex talk with mom Maci Bookout during the March 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’.

How did we even get here? Honestly, it feels like just yesterday we were watching Maci Bookout‘s son Bentley Edwards come into this world, but now, we’re seeing him learn about sex at 12 years old. We guess time flies when you’re having fun watching Teen Mom OG.

Anyway, during the March 9 episode of the MTV reality TV series, Maci, 29, and husband Taylor McKinney, 31, sat down with Bentley for the birds and the bees talk after he wondered why the boys and girls were separated in Bible class. “I know you asked your mom why boys and girls take Bible class separate,” Taylor said, leading Maci into the somewhat awkward conversation.

Maci began by asking her son, “So, what do girls have?” He giggled before saying a “vagina”, and when she asked what boys have, he said “a pecker” before she corrected him and moved on. “So, a penis goes inside a vagina,” she explained. “Remember when we take about eggs and sperm? So, sperm will come out of a penis and it will meet a female egg.”

Bentley then asked how the sperm comes out of a penis, but Maci said some questions could wait for him to get a bit older. For now, however, she continued with the following, “The sperm will meet with the egg and that creates an embryo. And it doesn’t always work out, but that’s why you also need to use protection. I was 16 when I got pregnant with you”.

“Girls aren’t gonna be so weird pretty soon,” she told her son. “You’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ Or boys, whatever you like. It’s OK if you don’t like boys, I’m just saying if you do, I always include that because you can tell us anything. It’s gonna be OK.”

Taylor also told Bentley that if he hears anything from his friends or in song lyrics and has questions about it, he should ask them so he gets the “right information” rather than misinformation from his classmates.

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were shocked to learn that the owner of Nova‘s daycare is married to a sex offender, so they spent the hour talking to her about protecting herself. They told Nova that she has an invisible bubble around her and she gets to decide who she does and doesn’t let into it. Especially after she told them that a classmate kissed her without asking for permission.

Later, Mackenzie McKee struggled with raising her kids all by herself in Florida while working, but she also said she’s not sure whether she wants Josh to join them or not just yet. And Amber Portwood decided to relaunch her clothing line (did anyone even remember she had one?).

Finally, Cheyenne Floyd went to her first ultrasound appointment, but due to COVID-19, she had to go into the office by herself. However, her family met up in the parking lot to show her their support.

Want more drama?