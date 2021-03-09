Brandi Glanville Trolls Lori Loughlin, Says Her Son Got Into USC Without ‘Fake’ Rowing Pics

Brandi Glanville proudly revealed her son Mason, 17, was accepted into USC without having to ‘bribe anyone.’

Brandi Glanville, 48, seemed to throw some shade at Lori Loughlin, 56, in her latest tweet. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the happy news that her son Mason, 17, got into the University of Southern California (USC), the same school that the Full House star’s daughters got into through bribes, on Mar. 9 and brought up the college admissions scandal in the process. “Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone,” her tweet read along with a heart and praying hands emojis.

Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone 💗🙏🙏🙏 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 9, 2021

The tweet got a lot of attention from friends and fans and many of the responses praised Brandi’s son and her attempt at humor. “Congrats !!! THAT IS AMAZING @BrandiGlanville! Although you’d look good in orange,” The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Heather Dubrow responded. Others called the acceptance “a major accomplishment” and “thrilling.”

GIFs and memes also came into play in response to the eye-catching tweet. One included characters from The Office jumping up and down as the word “Congrats!!” flashed over them while another showed Jennifer Lopez standing up and clapping. There were also many laughing emojis posted.

Brandi’s tweet comes two years after Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 57, were arrested and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in exchange for their daughters, Isabella Rose, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, being accepted into USC as recruits of the crew team even though neither ever played the sport. Staged photos of the girls posing on rowing machines were released by federal prosecutors in Apr. 2020 and both Lori and Mossimo ultimately pleaded guilty to the charges.

Lori recently completed her two-month prison sentence for the crime and is also required to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service. Mossimo, who is still in prison, agreed to serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, and complete 200 hours of community service. The mother-of-two was spotted in public for the first time since her prison release earlier this month as she volunteered with Project Angel Food and delivered meals to those in need.